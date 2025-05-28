America's Got Talent season 20 premiere recap: Mel B returns to the panel while Simon and Howie give out their first Golden Buzzers

America's Got Talent (AGT) season 20 premiered on May 27, 2025, with a two-hour audition episode. It saw Mel B return to the judging panel for her seventh season after a six-season hiatus. She was joined by Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, and Sofia Vergara. Hosted by Terry Crews, AGT featured a diverse lineup of acts on the first night of auditions.

From a contortionist and a magician to musicians and aerial acts, the premiere of season 20 left a lasting impression on the panelists, resulting in two Golden Buzzers being given out. Simon and Howie gave their first Golden Buzzers to two noteworthy acts, sending them straight into the Live Shows. However, there were many who failed to impress the judges, leaving the contest empty-handed.

Titled Auditions 1, the episode featured a variety of artists stepping on the stage, hoping to earn the judges' approval.

What happened in episode 1 of America's Got Talent?

The night's first act was Eric Brooker from New York City, who performed chugging. Howie, Sofia, and Mel refused to send him through, however, Simon felt otherwise. Howie argued he could chug hot dog water, stating that the act was "not that special."

He was followed by Berlin-based dance crew, Team Recycled. The hip-hop and breakdancing group advanced to the next round by securing three yeses and a no from Mel B. While explaining the reason for her decision, Mel B said:

"The choreography at the start was so boring. If it wasn't for the switch-around I would have just literally turned off."

The next contestant on the America's Got Talent stage was Zak Mirz. The magician was accompanied to the stage by his pregnant wife and 2-year-old daughter, Layla. He impressed the judges by predicting the results of a random set of tasks, earning four yeses and moving through to the next stage of the competition.

America's Got Talent's next performance was a dance and light-up art group called LightWire. The Brazil-based group combined LED displays and light-up dance suits to create art on stage. Their recreation of the Amazonian rainforest moved Simon, who called it "one of the most beautiful" acts he had ever seen. Eventually, he pressed the Golden Buzzer for them.

Next up was Micah Palace, a DJ and rapper, who presented the America's Got Talent judges with his original song, No Sabo, which narrated his experience growing up in an Argentine household in Connecticut. All four panelists gave Micah a yes, advancing him to the next round.

He was followed by Chloe and Gallagher, a 43-year-old singing bird. The pair attempted to sing Radiohead's Creep, however, Gallagher did not perform as promised. Consequently, they were eliminated.

Amadou Diallo took the America's Got Talent stage next. The contortionist from Guinea wowed the judges with his body movements, securing four yeses from them.

"I don't think anyone has ever seen anything like that before in their entire lives. That was un-freaking-believable... amazing, amazing, amazing, a-may-zing," Mel B remarked.

He was followed by stunt artists Marty and Michael, who received four red buzzers. Simon said he was "disappointed," whereas Mel B regretted wasting two minutes watching them.

However, the next America's Got Talent participant, Jourdan Blue, a 23-year-old New Orleans street performer, was able to stun the judges. He sang Breakeven by The Script, earning not only a standing ovation but also Howie's Golden Buzzer. While commenting on his act, Howie said:

"You, young man, are going to the stratosphere."

Jacqueline and Wagner, an aerial-dance duo, followed suit, earning four yeses from the judges and a spot in the next stage of the contest.

The closing act of the night was a 70-year-old Knoxville dancer, Sandy Larson. Howie, Sofia, and Simon voted yes for Sandy, however, Mel B said no. She performed using knives and was accompanied by her two best friends. While reviewing her performance, Mel B explained that although she thought Sandy was "adorable," it was not a yes-worthy act.

Stream America's Got Talent only on Peacock.

