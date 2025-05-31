"Gonna be annoying”—America’s Got Talent fans react to Mel B's return as the judge

America’s Got Talent season 20 premiered on NBC on May 27, 2025, marking Mel B’s return to the judging panel after a seven-year hiatus. She replaced Heidi Klum and joined Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, and Sofia Vergara for the new season.

While some fans were thrilled to see Mel B's comeback, others were less enthusiastic. Many took to X to express their disappointment, criticizing her judging skills and appearance during the premiere episode. One person wrote on X:

"Oh so Mel B is gonna be annoying this season 🙄.

"Can we vote Mel B off the show? #AGT she is absolutely terrible and just a miserable person," an X user wrote.

"Man i usually look forward to #AGT but the fact they brought Mel B back is disgusting. She is awful. I can't watch this sh*t," a netizen commented.

"@AGT we are 2 acts in and Mel B needs to go. Bring back @heidiklum," a viewer said.

During the episode, Mel B wasn't impressed by 70-year-old Knoxville dancer, Sandy Larson, who performed a belly dance act incorporating swords. While some fans agreed with the America’s Got Talent judge, others felt the act was unique and should have received a better reaction from her.

"I'm agreeing with Mel B on this. This dancer act is just bad! #AGT," a fan mentioned.

"Belly dancing with swords, Mel B come on. #AGT," a viewer wrote.

"I kept waiting for Mel B to faint or puke lol that young man made me hurt. Good job #AGT," a fan commented.

"Mel B literally breaks an act! #AGT," an X user wrote.

America’s Got Talent judge Mel B says she was kind of laid off after her last season

Mel B last appeared as a judge in America’s Got Talent season 13, seven years ago. In an interview with TV Insider, released on May 23, 2025, the Spice Girls singer reflected on her previous stint on the talent show and shared that she was kind of laid off during the 2018 season.

She claimed that her fellow AGT judge, Simon Cowell, was the one who fired her. However, according to her, Simon still refused to admit that he was responsible for her exit. Mel B explained that she wasn't in a good place in her life during season 13 and was dealing with a lot of personal problems. However, she noted that being part of the judging panel was the only "savior" that kept her afloat then.

“The last time I did it, I was in a very different place. I was dealing with a very emotionally abusive marriage that was falling apart. My dad had died. There was a lot going on for me, but one thing that actually [was] my savior was that I got to be at that desk every day,” she said.

The Spice Girls singer added that she felt she was living a "double, separate life” with such a situation. However, now that she's in a much better and stable place in her life, she shared that she wasted no time accepting the role of a judge in season 20.

Later in the interview, Mel B opened up about how much her life changed in the seven years when she was away from America’s Got Talent. She mentioned that she had published a book, bought her own house, and is about to get married. Wondering if it's "too good to be true," the returning judge expressed a sense of disbelief and gratitude for how her life had shaped since.

America’s Got Talent season 20 episodes premiere every Tuesday on NBC.

