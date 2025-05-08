How rich is Melanie Brown? America's Got Talent season 20 judge's net worth explored

Melanie Brown, also known as Mel B or Scary Spice from the Spice Girls, is a multi-talented entertainer. She's an English singer, songwriter, dancer, actress, author, TV host, and model known for her bold performances and work beyond music.

In addition to being a part of the famous girl group, she released several solo recordings and published two books, one of which is an autobiography titled Catch a Fire in 2002. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Melanie Brown currently has a net worth of $6 million.

Her career, which has spanned multiple entertainment industries, started with this pop sensation and has since developed and expanded, showcasing her diverse skill set and enduring appeal to the general public. Her work in music, television, and publishing, among other entertainment-related fields, represents her financial success as well as the breadth of her impact and career.

Melanie Brown's career achievements

2012 Olympic Games - Closing Ceremony - Source: Getty

Founded in the 1990s, the Spice Girls rose to prominence as one of the most successful girl groups in history. They topped international music charts and developed a passionate fan base thanks to their powerful words, unique personalities, and catchy pop tunes.

Mel B was known for her bold personality and powerful voice in the Spice Girls. When the group took a break, she launched a solo career and explored different music styles. She also acted in films and plays, and her energetic personality made her a natural fit for TV, where she became a judge and host on shows like America's Got Talent and The X Factor UK.

She became a well-liked television personality because of her frank and perceptive criticism as well as her friendly contacts with competitors. She continued to serve as a judge on many reality shows in the years that followed, including The Voice Kids Australia, and The Masked Singer Australia.

Background and personal life

NBCUniversal's 73rd Annual Golden Globes After Party - Arrivals - Source: Getty

Melanie Janine Brown was born in Leeds, West Yorkshire, England, on May 29, 1975. As a member of the all-girl group Spice Girls, she became well-known. She was referred to as Scary Spice and Mel B to differentiate herself from her bandmate Melanie C.

Melanie has been open about her struggles, especially the mistreatment she experienced in her marriage. When Mel B's financial difficulties were made public in court in 2017, the world was stunned.

"I wasn't just emotionally and physically abused, there was all the financial abuse too." she told the BBC. "I didn't realise that I didn't have as much money as I thought I had. So I literally had to eat humble pie, live with my mum."

She explored her "living nightmare" marriage to film producer Stephen Belafonte in her heartbreaking autobiography, Brutally Honest, published in 2018. During their divorce proceedings, a judge mandated in July 2017 that Mel B provide $40,000 monthly in spousal support to her ex-husband, Stephen Belafonte.

During this trial, Melanie Brown had allegedly spent much of the riches she had amassed at the height of her career, which at one time exceeded $30 million. Based on reports from Celebrity Net Worth, Mel had less than $1,300 in her primary checking account, according to one petition filed during the lawsuit.

Mel was making $240,000 a month as a judge on America's Got Talent at the time, according to the same petition. The judge ordered Mel and Stephen to sell their $6.5 million Hollywood property and leave in order to pay her future debts. The mansion was mortgaged for $3 million.

Since then, Melanie Brown has been doing much better and was also able to purchase a house on her own last year, according to Yahoo!. The Spice Girl has talked candidly about her hardships, particularly the abuse she endured during her marriage. Melanie Brown now actively fights against domestic abuse, is a strong supporter of mental health awareness, and has worked with the UK organization Women's Aid.

Watch the premiere of America's Got Talent featuring Melanie Brown on NBC on May 27, 2025.

About the author Kezia Kezia is a 27 year old writer who loves reality TV and sports. Know More