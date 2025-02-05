"It was hard" — Celebrity Bear Hunt star Mel B reflects on her experience in the Rescue Raft challenge

Celebrity Bear Hunt episode 3 titled Sink or Swim aired on February 5, 2025, on Netflix. The episode featured the Rescue Raft challenge, where contestants had to retrieve supply bags from a raft in the ocean and bring them back to shore. Mel B reflected on the challenge, saying:

"It was hard. Me and Steph were just like do-do-do-do. And it didn't stop."

The challenge was set in shark-infested waters, requiring two teams to collect supply bags, release their raft anchors, and pull their rafts back to shore. Mel B and Steph competed against Laurence and Kola.

While the challenge started smoothly, Laurence began struggling and had to be pulled out by the safety team. Kola was left alone to complete the task, and despite his efforts, Mel B and Steph finished first. They later helped Kola pull the final rope to complete the task. As a result, Laurence and Kola were sent to the "Bear Pit" for elimination

Trending

Four contestants competed in Celebrity Bear Hunt's Rescue Raft challenge

The Rescue Raft challenge took place 100 meters from shore at Pandora Beach in Celebrity Bear Hunt. Participants had to swim to their designated rafts, collect supply bags, and return to land while battling the water’s currents.

Both teams jumped into the water at Bear Grylls' count. Mel B and Steph quickly got into a rhythm, working together efficiently. Mel B later described the experience as "hard." Their coordination helped them move swiftly through the task.

Meanwhile, Laurence and Kola faced difficulties. The former struggled to keep up and eventually signaled that he was unable to continue, saying, "can't breathe." Bear Grylls intervened, and the safety team removed Laurence from the challenge. This left Kola to compete alone. In a confessional, Kola said:

"I felt super frustrated."

He attempted to finish the challenge by himself, but Mel B and Steph ultimately helped him complete it. At the end of the task, Mel B and Steph secured victory, while Laurence and Kola were sent to the Bear Pit.

What else happened in episode 3?

Following their loss in the Rescue Raft challenge, Laurence and Kola were sent to the elimination round called "Bear Pit" in Celebrity Bear Hunt. They were joined by Una and Danny, who had already been assigned the elimination round from the previous challenge. Host Holly explained the rules:

"Your aim is to either evade Bear or escape the pit. You are going to be there for an hour, and there are three exit points. Each point can only be used by one of you."

As the challenge began, Bear entered the pit and went straight into the middle to maximize his chances of spotting the contestants. Danny reached his exit but needed three ladder rungs to cross, which were located near the Caimon pool. Una, on the other hand, found her escape route under a fence but needed a shovel, which was placed beyond her reach. She grabbed an axe along the way and started digging.

Laurence was the first to be caught by Bear. Danny was eliminated due to a time trap, as he failed to retrieve the ladder rungs within 30 seconds. Meanwhile, Una successfully escaped under the fence, making her safe for the next round. With four minutes left, Kola remained in the pit. In the next episode of Celebrity Bear Hunt, he was shown successfully escaping both Bear and elimination.

New episodes of Celebrity Bear Hunt are available to stream on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback