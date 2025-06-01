Jourdan Blue's America's Got Talent audition performance justified him getting a 10-minute-long segment during the premiere, if you ask me

America's Got Talent season 20 premiered on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, and saw numerous talented acts take the stage. The season premiere saw a diverse group of performers take the stage, including 23-year-old singer Jourdan Blue from New Orleans.

Jourdan Blue's complete segment, including his conversations with the other contestants, introduction package, and the audition itself, was over 10 minutes long.

Although I initially thought the segment was a little too long, and that he was being given a longer segment than some of the contestants, due to his turbulent backstory. However, watching him sing made me change my mind.

Jourdan Blue's rendition of Breakeven by The Script had me in tears and made me believe that not every sob story on the show is showcased just for clicks. Jourdan's ability to hold a crowd, hit the high notes, and deliver intense emotions through his voice had the studio audience cheering and clapping.

It was so powerful that it had all four judges give him a standing ovation and prompted Howie Mandel to press his Golden Buzzer for him.

I also believe that Jourdan's reaction to the Golden Buzzer and his girlfriend and their son running to the stage to celebrate the big moment was one of the most emotional moments of the night.

That guy's gonna be a star"— Sofia Vergara shares her honest thoughts about Jourdan Blue after his America's Got Talent season 20 audition

When Jourdan appeared on America's Got Talent season 20 episode 1, he was seen talking to some of the other contestants and telling them that he was a street performer in New Orleans.

The America's Got Talent season 20 cast member said that although he enjoyed what he did, it was also a struggle since he worked really long hours. He said sometimes he would perform till the cops showed up and kicked him out, but noted it was what he needed to do to provide for his girlfriend and their son.

"It's hard but I want to lead by example and show my son you should chase your dreams," Jourdan added.

He added that although he wasn't ready to be a father when his son was born, the infant taught him so much about life that the AGT contestant had realized. Before taking the stage, he opened up about his rough childhood and getting kicked out of school.

Jourdan said he went down the wrong path, got himself into some trouble, and ended up on his own at the age of 16. He added that he was homeless for a while until his grandfather heard of his situation and took him in.

While waiting backstage with Terry Crews, the contestant told the host that he would love to call his grandfather if possible.

While speaking to him on FaceTime, Jourdan told him that he was about to go on and told him he felt nervous. His "grandpappy John" asked if he was going to be on TV and Jourdan said yes.

Terry Crews held the phone so Jourdan's grandfather could watch the audition live virtually, and the America's Got Talent season 20 contestant spoke to the judges before his performance.

Simon Cowell asked him about himself, and the AGT cast member joked that he was "naturally a rebel" because his mother was a cop and his father was a lawyer. He explained to the America's Got Talent season 20 judges how he started living with his grandfather, who became an inspiration to him.

"I started street performing in New Orleans because I really wanted to just fully dive into it. Um, and as you might remember, at the beginning of the year, there was an attack on New Orleans, right on the exact block where I perform," he said.

Jourdan got emotional thinking about the attack and said that it made him realize how much there was to live for. Jourdan added that was why he chose America's Got Talent since it could help him "level up."

After Jourdan's audition, the judges gave him a standing ovation and praised his performance, while Howie Mandel gave the contestant his first Golden Buzzer of the season. As the judge was backstage with Jourdan, Mel B., Sofia, and Simon commented on the contestant.

"That guy's gonna be a star," Sofia Vergara said.

While Jourdan secured a place in the show's next round, several more acts will take the stage on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, during part 2 of America's Got Talent season 20's audition rounds.

