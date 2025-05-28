"Exact block where I perform"— America's Got Talent's Jourdan Blue emotionally reflects upon New Orleans' truck attack

The premiere of America's Got Talent season 20 was released on May 27. The opening audition episodes saw many talented acts taking the stage, of which two won the coveted Golden Buzzers. The recipient of these buzzers would go straight up to the live show segment of the season, skipping every other elimination round in between.

Jourdan Blue was one of the two Golden Buzzer-winning acts of the episode. The 23-year-old bagged Howie Mandel's buzzer after he sang his own rendition of Breakeven, a song by The Script. Before his performance, he revealed that he hailed from New Orleans and performed on the streets to provide for himself, his girlfriend, and their child.

In his introduction, he also reflected on the time when the New Orleans terror attack happened in January 2025.

"At the beginning of the year, there was an attack on New Orleans, right on the exact block where I perform," he shared.

An emotional Jourdan also shared that going through it made him realize that there was so much to live for, and it made him choose to go to America's Got Talent.

What America's Got Talent Golden Buzzer winner Jourdan Blue said in the audition round

Admitting to the struggle he faced as a street singer, America's Got Talent star Jourdan shared that he sang from 8 in the morning to 2 or 3 at night until the cops asked him to leave the streets.

"It's what I do to provide for my girlfriend and son, Jax," said Jourdan.

He added that he wasn't ready to be a father when he had Jax. But having his son made him realize that there was more to life than what he had realized. He stated that it was hard, but he wanted to show his son how to chase dreams by taking the lead.

Sharing a little bit about his childhood, Jourdan revealed that while growing up with his police officer father and a lawyer mother, he went down "the wrong path" and was banished from his school as a teenager. He added that this resulted in him getting into trouble when he was 16. He was left to fend for himself at that age.

"There was definitely a while where I was homeless, and I would bounce around from friends' house to friends' house or sleep in bathrooms where I worked at until my grandpa found out," he added.

He said that after his grandfather found out about his living condition, he coaxed Jourdan to stay with him, and since then, he has been living with him. He then dove into his musical side and started performing on the streets to provide for his family of three. Then came January 1, 2025, when a truck drove into the crowds on Bourbon Street in New Orleans and left 14 people dead.

Jourdan got emotional as he narrated the event to the viewers. He said that his close encounter with the incident left him thinking that there was so much to live for. It inspired him to join America's Got Talent because he thought that joining the show was the best way to "level up."

Then, when he performed Breakeven, his grandfather watched him on FaceTime on a phone held by Terry Crews. He also saw the judges and the audience giving him a standing ovation for his performance. Mel B thought his performance was "pitch perfect," while Sofia deemed him a "rockstar."

For more updates on Jourdan Blue, fans of America's Got Talent can follow the star on his official Instagram account, @jourblue.

