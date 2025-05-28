“Incredible magician!”—America's Got Talent fans react to Zak Mirz’s four buzzer-winning performance

America's Got Talent season 20 premiered on May 27, 2025, on NBC. The audition segment featured some performances that garnered praise from the judges as well as viewers on X. The episode also introduced its three returning judges, Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, and Sofia Vergara.

Ad

Mel B also joined the panel of judges as she took a seat next to them. Terry Crews, who became part of the show since 2014, served as the host again. Like the previous installments, this season also announced Golden Buzzers. Each judge and the host would have two Golden Buzzers each, which they may use to advance an act straight to the live shows.

Jourdan Blue and Light Wire bagged Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell's buzzers, respectively. Meanwhile, Zak Mirz, Micah Palace, Amadou 'Lastic Boy', Jacqueline & Wagner delivered various acts that received a yes from all the four judges. Fans of America's Got Talent particularly commented on Zak Mirz's performance, appreciating his magic tricks.

Ad

Trending

"Zak Mirz delivered the first truly great performance of the night, and what an incredible magician!" a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Great stage presence, fun interaction, and our whole household landed on the red bear! Congratulations to Zak Mirz!" said another.

"Did Zak catch your attention on #AGT? It's 4 yes's from the judges! Congrats Zak as you continue on Season 20 of this talent show!" added a third.

"Zak is AMAZING!!! What a great act!!!" wrote another.

Ad

Fans of America's Got Talent praised Zak, as he moved to the next round.

"Zak Mirz was amazing, I definitely see him moving on to the next round," an X user wrote.

"This is an amazing performance by Zak Mirz," another user wrote.

"Zak Mirz made magic from home—mind blown!" commented one.

"Meet Zak Mirz," wrote another.

Ad

Zak Mirz's act and judges' comments on America's Got Talent season 20 episode 1

Ad

Zak was accompanied by his wife and his kid off stage when he performed for the judges in the America's Got Talent audition round. The Dallas resident said he was nervous before presenting his act, adding that his inspiration came from David Blaine.

Zak imbued storytelling in his magic act and asked the participants to point at things on a screen, then magically guessed what they were pointing at. At the end, he presented a gift for his daughter, which was a big red bear, the exact thing the participants pointed at.

Ad

Judge Sofia said that she loved the entire story Zak incorporated into his magical performance and stated that the judges were feeling it at their table. Howie Mandel said:

"We have had three magicians win America's Got Talentand you took that bar and went above it."

With this, all four of the judges, including Sofia, Howie, Mel, and Simon, voted yes to take Zak to the next round.

Ad

Ad

If the schedule of season 19 is considered, the next round could be the Quarterfinals, followed by the Semifinals, and then the Finals. Now, it's for the fans to see how far Zak Mirz goes during this talent show journey.

For more updates on Zak Mirz, fans of America's Got Talent can follow his official Instagram page, @zakmirz. More updates on the season can be found at the show's official Instagram page, @agt.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shweta Zaveri Shweta is an experienced reporter and reviewer for shows and movies. She likes binging on Reality TV in her free time and her study at the film school gives her a special edge with her reviews. She also holds a fashion diploma which indoctrinates her deeper into pop culture. She's an avid backpacker and likes all things related to lifestyle. Know More