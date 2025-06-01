“She’s going to be here playing with me”—America's Got Talent star Cole Swensen invites his mom to perform Viva La Vida by Coldplay

America's Got Talent season 20 premiered on May 27, 2025. The upcoming episode is set to air on June 3, but before the release of the second audition episode, the show's official YouTube channel posted an unseen clip of an emotional audition that received a nod from all four judges. They labeled the video an "early release," so the viewers are expected to see it in the next episode.

As seen in the video clip, it was a duo performance by Cole Swensen and his mother, Judy. He sang Viva La Vida by Coldplay and played the guitar while she played the cello. Before inviting Judy to the stage, Cole shared that his mother couldn't pursue her dream of music, so he was taking her place.

"She's going to be here playing with me," he announced.

Their joint performance got cheers from America's Got Talent audience members and got Sofia emotional. All four judges appreciated the performance and said yes to take them to the next round.

Cole Swensen and Judy's performance on America's Got Talent season 20 episode 2

When Cole Swensen entered the America's Got Talent stage, the audience hooted for him. A girl in the audience was seen telling another girl that she thought he was "a cutie". Simon Cowell welcomed the 23-year-old and asked him what his name was. He also asked him if he pursued music full-time or if he had another job.

Cole said that he played around small venues across L.A. for the past four years, but it was his dream to be on big stages like those of America's Got Talent. He added that it was an opportunity he was "so grateful" for and thanked Simon for giving it to him. When the judge gave him the green light to go ahead with his performance, Cole said:

"A large reason of why I pursue music is because of my mom."

He mentioned that she gave up her dream and music career, which was why he took her places. The singer then said that she was going to be playing with him. Simon asked her name and invited her to come out on stage. The audience cheered as she walked out with her cello.

Simon asked her if she was good and happy, and she said she was and added that she was proud too. Then, after they performed, Mel B and Howie Mandel gave them a standing ovation, while Judy got emotional. Mel B said that he had a "really distinctive tone" in his voice, appreciating how he controlled it and sailed through the song, making it his own.

"You took a song that I love your rendition as much," added Howie.

He further said his heart was exploding to see the love emulated on the stage and called the act beautiful. Sofia agreed, stating that it was amazing to see a family coming together. She got emotional seeing the love Cole and Judy had for each other.

Meanwhile, Simon stated that it would've been a "good" audition if Cole were on his own, unaccompanied. As soon as he said this, the live audience booed at the comment and started chanting Judy's name.

"It would have been a really really good audition if you had just sang this on your own. However, with your mom, it was a great audition," Simon said.

The America's Got Talent audience cheered in approval. Simon added that their pairing made their performance way more interesting. He said that in his opinion, it was "very cool" to do that because Cole wasn't following the herd and was doing what he wanted to do, thus making him stand out.

Simon concluded his comments, saying he loved it. All the judges said yes to the act, which got Cole emotional as he hugged his mom.

