"I was kind of lost"— America’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell shares how his son Eric saved him from grief after losing both parents

With the season 20 of America’s Got Talent that premiered on May 27, 2025, Simon Cowell remains in his role as a judge on the long-running series. While the spotlight continues to shine on his career, Cowell recently shared how fatherhood has shaped his life beyond the stage.

Speaking to People on May 31, 2025, reflecting on the loss of both his parents and the emotional toll it took, Cowell explained how his son, Eric, helped him recover.

"[Fatherhood has] had a huge impact on me because I loved my parents so much, and once they left, I was kind of lost for a while, and then Eric kind of saved me," he said.

Fatherhood after grief

Simon Cowell and his fiancée, Lauren Silverman, welcomed Eric in 2014, naming him after Cowell’s father, who had passed away in 1999. His mother, Julie, passed away in 2015. After losing both parents, Cowell said he experienced a period of uncertainty. He credits Eric, now 11, with helping him reconnect to a sense of purpose.

“Because that love comes back a hundred times more powerful... I mean, it’s extraordinary and it never goes,” Cowell explained.

The America’s Got Talent judge pointed to how parenting redefined his emotional landscape and provided him with a stabilizing force.

“I didn’t expect that, and when it happened, it was like, ‘Wow.’ I mean, it’s incredible,” he added.

Cowell emphasized that becoming a father had an effect that he could not have predicted but now considers essential to how he moved forward.

Viewing AGT through Eric's perspective

Cowell shared that his approach to judging on America’s Got Talent has evolved since becoming a parent. Eric often visits the set during tapings in Pasadena, California, where he watches the acts with his friends. This shift has changed how Cowell evaluates performances.

“[Being a judge on AGT] got easier since I became a dad, because as Eric got a little bit older... I suddenly started to watch acts through his eyes thinking, ‘Would he like that?’” Cowell explained.

He mentioned that observing his son’s enjoyment of the show has influenced how Cowell connects with performers and the audience.

“So when he comes down with his friends, they’re having the best time. And that’s a great feeling,” he said.

New priorities and a different rhythm

Cowell noted that being a father changed his sense of what matters most. He acknowledged that career achievements alone no longer define fulfillment, explaining that there are other things more "important" than his career. He added that his life would feel different without the presence of his son.

“If I wasn’t where I am in my life today, I think it would feel quite empty... I guess I wouldn’t be complaining, but I wouldn’t be the same. I’ve definitely, definitely changed since I became a dad. I mean, big time,” he noted.

The America’s Got Talent judge also described how he now manages his time to avoid exhaustion, explaining that he doesn’t believe you can work well when tired and emphasizing the importance of staying “fresh” to avoid overloading his brain. Describing his typical day off, Cowell said,

“I will go on my bike. I’ll take my dogs for a walk. We might go swimming. I’m going to take him to a toy shop... We’ve got a new dog now, Pebbles, and she needs a lot of exercise, so that’s amazing.”

