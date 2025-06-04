"Impressive but still ehh"— America's Got Talent fans react to Amanda's football tricks

America's Got Talent season 20 aired a new episode this week on Tuesday, June 3, 2025. The segment saw various acts on stage, including a school teacher, Amanda Badertscher, who performed football tricks on stage.

Ad

In her introductory package, she said that she used to watch the show with her parents 20 years ago, and now she was on it. She said she was "definitely the underdog" before she made her way to the main stage.

The judges asked Amanda about herself, and she said she was a middle school educator who encouraged her students to get out of their comfort zone and thought it was time for her to do the same.

Ad

Trending

Fans of America's Got Talent season 20 commented on her audition online. While they were impressed by her tricks, they were still divided by whether she should make it through.

"Okay that last throw was impressive but still ehh," one person wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"was the worst show the first 15 min ever saw. I’ll never put on again. Wtf did I just watch a lady throwing a football into a hoop is TALENT…….While some amazing singer is sitting at home. Get the f*ck outta here this stupid show. Never watch again," a fan commented.

"they let the football lady thru but this guy they say no to He wasn't terrible he was good, a little too shouty for me but still You let the football lady thru. THE FOOTBALL LADY. only thing that would explain it would be it was a set up so he could "have another chance"," a tweet read.

Ad

Some fans of America's Got Talent called Amanda incredible.

"DUDE SHE IS INCREDIBLE!! AMANDA!!" a person wrote.

"I would be so nervous, I would be pelting audience members if I attempted that. Impressive, Amanda!" a fan commented.

"Someday I hope to be able to throw like a girl!" a tweet read.

Fans of America's Got Talent season 20 further said:

Ad

"well 1 for 3 #AGT step it up, tossing a football around?? c'mon," a person wrote.

"Coach Amanda, very inspirational but you should not make it through," a fan commented.

"I better walk the walk"— Amanda opens up about why she decided to participate in America's Got Talent season 20

Ad

On America's Got Talent season 20 episode 2, middle school sports teacher Amanda Badertscher appeared on the main stage to participate in the AGT tryouts. Mel B. asked the coach why she decided to take part in the show, and the contestant said that she would always encourage her students to get out of their comfort zones and try out for different things.

"So, I'm like, if I'm going to talk the talk, I better walk the walk," she added.

Ad

The America's Got Talent crew brought on footballs, hoops, and two big posters of Simon Cowell and Terry Crews on stage. Simon asked her what she was going to do, and the season 20 contestant said she was going to hit three different targets from three different locations in three minutes.

Amanda walked to her first location, which was directly beside the judges' panel. Terry Crews started the stopwatch, and Amanda missed her first two shots. However, she scored three times after that and made it to her next location, which was a little further away.

Ad

She got two in three attempts before she went to the balcony, where the audience sat, to make her final shot. With only 20 seconds on the clock, Amanda successfully threw the football in the hoop, as the audience cheered all around her.

"That was legendary," Terry Crews said.

The judges' panel and the host praised the contestant, and she made it to the next round of America's Got Talent season 20 with four yeses.

Ad

Fans of America's Got Talent season 20 commented on Amanda's audition online and were divided by her making it to the next round.

America's Got Talent season 20 will return next week on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, on NBC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sukriti Makhija Sukriti is a Reality TV writer for the pop culture division of Sportskeeda. A graduation in Political Science initially sparked her interest in journalism; however, over time, she found herself drawn to combining her passion for writing with her fascination for pop culture. With a diverse background spanning 4 years, she likes to maintain dignity and accuracy in her work, ensuring that sensitive matters are reported with integrity and using credible sources.



Sukriti appreciates how reality television offers unique insights into the lives of celebrities and influential personalities, showcasing both their triumphs and vulnerabilities. She is a big fan of Ariana Madix from Vanderpump Rules, for her ability to navigate challenging situations gracefully.



She has had the privilege of interviewing prominent cast members from popular shows like Squid Game: The Challenge such as Charles ‘Chaz’ Roquemore, Jinwoo Oak, Radhika, Mutty B. Mark Gilloffo, along with the cast members from Love at First Lie - Monica Bulnes and Josh Riquelme.



Outside of work, Sukriti finds joy in traveling to offbeat destinations, particularly in the hills, and spending quality time with her cats. She also remains engaged with current affairs, seeking to educate herself on social and political developments worldwide. Know More