"I think you are perfect" — America's Got Talent's Mel B praises Messoudi Brothers, giving them her Golden Buzzer

America's Got Talent season 20 returned with another round of auditions on June 3, 2025. Judges Mel B, Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, and Sofia Vergara reviewed a variety of acts, each of which aimed to give it their all and secure a pass into the next stage of the competition.

One such act was presented by the acrobat duo Messoudi Brothers, who left a lasting impression on Mel B, convincing her to hit the Golden Buzzer.

Before she pressed the coveted buzzer, she said:

"I think you are perfect!"

She then joined Karim and Soffien Messoudi on stage, congratulating them under the golden confetti, saying their performance was worthy of a Golden Buzzer. Meanwhile, Sofia was upset she could not hit the buzzer first, confiding in Simon that she wanted the duo to be one of her Golden Buzzer acts.

Messoudi Brothers received four yeses from the America's Got Talent panelists, impressing them with their complex juggling act, which involved undressing and dressing again while juggling knives with one another.

Messoudi Brothers get a standing ovation from the America's Got Talent judges

Messoudi Brothers were a returning act that had previously competed in season 14 of America's Got Talent. Back then, they were a three-man balancing act and had managed to reach the semifinals of the competition. However, they could not progress any further. Consequently, they returned for a second shot at the winner's title, hoping to redeem themselves.

However, this time one of the brothers decided to step back to look after his children, leaving Karim and Soffien to become a two-man juggling act. The duo spent the past six years developing their juggling routine, which was dangerous and exciting.

As their performance progressed, the America's Got Talent panelists became increasingly worried about their safety. However, at the same time, they were mesmerized by how well-timed they were. Messoudi Brothers stripped down to their boxers, featuring the American flag, all while juggling knives with each other.

Then, they got re-dressed and kept the juggling going. There were moments when they struggled to open their trousers, almost tripping on the fabric, making the judges leap from their seats. However, they maintained their balance and finished the act, securing a standing ovation from the panelists and the America's Got Talent audience in the auditorium.

While reviewing their act, Simon said it was "breathtaking," confessing it was the "only time" he liked a juggling act. The judge continued, stating that "it felt different" and was a "moment" that would be remembered.

America's Got Talent panelist Howie echoed a similar sentiment, noting it was "incredibly dangerous." Sofia was equally impressed and called the Messoudi Brothers' act "spectacular." She pointed out the issues they faced on stage while undressing, saying it reflected how "hard" it was.

"That made it even better. We realize how hard this is," she added.

Mel B revealed she was skeptical about their performance, wondering if they could "top" the benchmark they had set in their previous appearance. She mentioned that it was a "frightening" experience to watch the duo take their trousers on and off. Regardless, she was amazed by their skills. She called them "perfect" and hit the Golden Buzzer.

She then walked on stage and hugged the brothers, saying:

"You deserve it. Well done, guys. Well done. It was so frightening. So cool."

The brothers thanked the audience, and Karim collected some of the golden confetti and stuffed them into his jacket as a "memory."

America's Got Talent episodes can be streamed on Peacock.

