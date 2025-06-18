"It was the perfect audition" — Sofia Vergara praises Benjamin’s performance of Pink Pony Club on America's Got Talent

America's Got Talent season 20 aired its third round of auditions on June 10, 2025. In this episode, one of the most praised acts of the night was Benjamin Hightower, who performed Pink Pony Club by Chappell Roan. Benjamin got a standing ovation and appreciation from all four judges. Sofia Vergara was especially moved,

“I loved it... it was the perfect audition. This is what you're supposed to be doing,” she shared.

Sofia’s comments showed how much support Benjamin had from the panel. He spoke about his earlier days when he grew up in Alabama and Tennessee. The song talks about the intent of following one's dreams, and he shared that that message resonated with him.

Even though he has always been passionate about music, he served seven years in the U.S. Air Force and later decided to quit. He took this decision to fulfill his dream of becoming a musician.

Trending

Benjamin’s performance earns four yeses from the judges of America's Got Talent

Benjamin came to the stage in bright pink clothes and boots, ready to tell his story through music. He performed Pink Pony Club, combining singing and dancing to grab the audience's attention. The atmosphere in the room continued to rise, and by the end, the audience was on their feet, cheering.

The judges had a lot to say. Sofia Vergara praised him and said it was a "perfect audition." Mel B said he was “all in” and that his confidence was clear,

“Your whole look and energy is fire. It's why I loved it,” she added.

Howie Mandel said the performance was “a celebration” and added that Benjamin’s personality shone through the entire act. He also mentioned that it felt like Benjamin was finally doing what he was meant to do. Simon Cowell said Benjamin had fun on stage, brought honesty, and knew how to connect with people watching.

"I really like you... I think your whole story is really interesting... I think you've got a great heart," Simon shared.

After all the feedback, each judge voted yes. Benjamin moved ahead to the next round of America's Got Talent.

Benjamin talks about leaving the Air Force to follow his dream

Before performing, Benjamin shared the journey that brought him to America's Got Talent. He said he first discovered the magic of performing at age five, during a family trip to New York City, where he saw Phantom of the Opera. That experience stayed with him, but after finishing high school, he decided to take a different path and joined the U.S. Air Force.

“Through the Air Force I met the most wonderful people and I got to serve my country. And I’m really proud of that, but in my heart I knew I wanted to do music and wanted to be on a stage like this,” he shared.

After seven years, he reached a turning point.

“Last year I had a choice to make. Be in the Air Force for more years and keep watching other people taking a leap and going after their dreams, or get out and pursue this. And it was the hardest, scariest choice I’ve ever had to make,” Benjamin said.

That choice brought him to the America's Got Talent stage. His Pink Pony Club performance reflected both his personal journey and his dream of doing something he truly loves. Now, moving forward in the competition, Benjamin is seen as one of the early standout acts of the season.

America's Got Talent episodes are available to stream on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sindhura Venkatesh Sindhura Venkatesh is a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers all things reality TV. Although her educational background is in engineering, Sindhura believes it has provided her with a strong foundation in analytical thinking and problem-solving. Despite her technical training, she discovered a passion for writing early on in her career. Sindhura loves the dynamic and ever-evolving nature of pop culture and reality TV, which reflect society's trends, interests, and values.



With over 4 years of professional experience, Sindhura began her career in marketing before transitioning into training and teaching. She has previously worked with companies like Edureka, The/Nudge Foundation, BYJU's, Unacademy, and Maiuetic.



For Sindhura, ensuring accuracy through relentless research and fact-checking is paramount, and she strives to present diverse perspectives with objectivity, all while adhering to ethical standards. Her focus is on delivering timely, relevant content that is mindful of privacy concerns. Further, transparency is key to Sindhura’s reportage, as it helps foster trust with her audience. Know More