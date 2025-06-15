"I'm 100% the bodyguard of talent" — Terry Crews explains why he never wants to judge America's Got Talent

America's Got Talent host Terry Crews recently shared why he has no interest in becoming a judge on the show. In an exclusive interview with People magazine published on May 26, 2025, Crews explained that judging isn’t something he wants to do. “That’s not my thing,” he said.

Ad

“I mean, I am 100% the bodyguard of talent because when I look at all the people that come through here, they just remind me of me,” he added.

Crews joined America’s Got Talent as the host in season 14, which aired in 2019. Now in season 20, he continues to support contestants on and off the stage. Reflecting on his own early days trying to break into the industry, he said he feels deeply connected to the performers and sees his role as one of protection and encouragement.

Ad

Trending

“I remember just sitting in Michigan praying one day if I get my shot to come out to L.A. and make it happen, and they remind me of everything that I've been through,” he said.

Fans can catch Crews in his continued hosting role when America’s Got Talent season 20.

Terry Crews calls hosting his “dream gig” and explains his role backstage on America's Got Talent

Ad

Terry Crews shared that working on America's Got Talent is his ideal job. He told the media outlet:

“This is a dream gig. Where else can you go where the whole world is watching?”

He explained that he doesn’t just host the show—he sees himself as someone who is there for contestants every step of the way.

“I’m the counselor when they go on. I give them all the good advice when they come off. If it didn’t go well, I console them,” he added.

Ad

Crews mentioned that his personal journey has somewhat shaped the way he supports others. From his early dreams in Michigan to his success in Hollywood, he said the performers remind him of where he started.

“They just remind me of me,” he said.

Terry Crews said that as someone who has faced rejection and challenges in his career, he understands what the contestants are going through and tries to support them.

Ad

The host attends auditions, red carpets, and behind-the-scenes moments with the goal of making every contestant of the show feel seen. “So I protect it and I watch them,” he said, describing how seriously he takes his role as host.

Terry names who he thinks would be a good judge on America's Got Talent

Ad

Though Terry Crews doesn’t want to judge, he did suggest someone he thinks could do well on the America's Got Talent panel.

“I think Chris Rock would be a great judge. He knows funny, but he knows entertainment,” he shared.

The judging panel for season 20 consists of Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofía Vergara and, Mel B has returned after previously quitting the show. Crews has been with AGT since season 14. He believes there is a difference between hosting and judging, and the latter is not his "thing."

Ad

Fans can watch the latest episodes of America's Got Talent which are availalble to stream on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sindhura Venkatesh Sindhura Venkatesh is a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers all things reality TV. Although her educational background is in engineering, Sindhura believes it has provided her with a strong foundation in analytical thinking and problem-solving. Despite her technical training, she discovered a passion for writing early on in her career. Sindhura loves the dynamic and ever-evolving nature of pop culture and reality TV, which reflect society's trends, interests, and values.



With over 4 years of professional experience, Sindhura began her career in marketing before transitioning into training and teaching. She has previously worked with companies like Edureka, The/Nudge Foundation, BYJU's, Unacademy, and Maiuetic.



For Sindhura, ensuring accuracy through relentless research and fact-checking is paramount, and she strives to present diverse perspectives with objectivity, all while adhering to ethical standards. Her focus is on delivering timely, relevant content that is mindful of privacy concerns. Further, transparency is key to Sindhura’s reportage, as it helps foster trust with her audience. Know More