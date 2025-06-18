“You’re not quite there yet” — Mel B critiques 13-year-old singer Chase Varnes on America's Got Talent

America's Got Talent season 20 returned with its fourth round of auditions on June 17, 2025. The show featured a variety of acts, including singers, dancers, and a few surprises. One of the highlights of the night was when host Terry Crews gave out an unexpected Golden Buzzer.

The show's judges, Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, and returning judge Mel B, provided their opinions as each act attempted to get at least three yeses to move on in the competition. One of the major highlights of the night was when 13-year-old Canadian singer Chase Varnes performed on stage.

Though supported by his family, Chase faced a tough crowd, with Simon Cowell stopping his first song midway.

“I didn’t love the song; however, I like you. Have you got another song?” Simon asked, giving him a second chance.

After switching songs, the judges had mixed opinions on his performance. Mel B, while acknowledging his potential, gave a measured critique.

“You were great, you're a diamond in the rough. ... I can see your nervousness, you're not quite there yet for me.”

Despite her no, Chase advanced with yeses from Howie, Sofia, and Simon. His performance sparked discussion among fans about his raw talent and whether he can continue to grow in the competition.

Chase’s second chance earns him support from America's Got Talent judges

Chase Varnes’ audition began with visible nerves, which led Simon Cowell to pause his first song and suggest trying something else. The teenager returned with a different song that gave the panel a better glimpse of his vocal tone. Howie Mandel saw promise in Chase’s performance, comparing him to a young Justin Bieber.

Sofia Vergara also felt the second song worked better, crediting Simon for steering the audition in a better direction.

"It was better the second song - Simon always knows how to stop it and make it better," Sofia shared.

Mel B, however, wasn’t fully convinced. She felt that Chase had something special in his voice, but his performance still needed work. In her view, he wasn’t ready yet and needed more time to improve. Simon, on the other hand, believed Chase had real potential and gave him the final yes. With three yeses, Chase moved on to the next round of America's Got Talent.

Mel B turns down five acts in a row, including fan-favorite performances

Mel B’s sharp critiques were a defining theme of the night, as she voted ‘no’ on five acts in a row in America's Got Talent. Among those were Moshow, a cat-themed rapper, and Loco Pop Familia, a dance crew dressed in feline costumes.

While Simon and Sofia found both acts amusing and entertaining, Mel was quick to dismiss them. She expressed that the performances were annoying and not to her taste, and questioned their fit for the competition. Even Duo Soma, a daring acrobatic pair from Argentina, did not receive her vote in this episode of America's Got Talent.

While the other judges praised the act for being difficult and well-coordinated, Mel thought it didn’t have enough drama or connection between the performers. Her string of ‘no’ votes sparked mixed reactions online, with some viewers saying she was being too tough and others thinking she was just being honest.

Later in the episode, though, she changed her mind when Jonglissimo, a juggling group from Austria and Germany, performed. Mel said she had been waiting all day for something that caught her attention and gave the act her full support. Her vote helped secure four yeses for the group, showing she was open to being impressed, but only if the act met her expectations.

Watch the latest episode of America's Got Talent available to stream on Peacock.

