Howie Mandel’s off-script Sofia comment reportedly removed from AGT broadcast 

America’s Got Talent aka AGT aired its third round of auditions on June 10, 2025, with several different acts taking the stage. One group — the Osaka Philharmonic, a harmonica-playing team from Japan — stood out with their loud and unusual performance.

During their act, judge Howie Mandel reportedly made a comment about fellow judge Sofía Vergara that wasn’t planned and was later removed from the final episode. As reported by The U.S. Sun on June 11, Mandel’s comment was made when the Osaka Philharmonic invited Simon Cowell on stage.

In a moment involving dry ice being applied to performers' chests, Mandel allegedly joked that Vergara should “be next,” implying she take part in the same stunt. A source told the outlet that the comment drew gasps from people nearby and was described as “gross,” although it was said that Mandel was clearly joking.

While the performance aired as part of a montage during the episode, Mandel’s comment did not appear in the final broadcast. According to the report, Vergara appeared surprised by the remark but did not take offense. The Osaka Philharmonic still received four yeses and advanced to the next round.

Osaka Philharmonic's act in AGT included Simon Cowell in an unexpected role

The Osaka Philharmonic surprised the AGT judges with a performance that mixed harmonica playing, physical stunts, and crowd participation. During the act, the group asked Simon Cowell to join them on stage for a strange routine that used a frozen stick of dry ice. The performers removed their shirts and reacted by playing notes on harmonicas each time the ice touched their chests.

According to The U.S. Sun, it was during this segment that Howie Mandel made the now-cut comment to Sofía Vergara, suggesting she “be next.”

“When he said that, those in close proximity who overheard the comment gasped,” a source reportedly said.

The article noted that the comment was made in jest and that Vergara’s jaw dropped, but she didn’t appear to be offended. The audition received mixed reactions from the AGT judges. Mel B initially hit her X buzzer but later changed her mind after Cowell’s participation.

“I’m gonna take my X back! If Simon’s involved, it’s a yes from me,” she said.

Cowell also gave the group a yes, stating, “I want you to freeze my nipples again. Four yeses… I’m actually losing my mind.”

AGT edited out Howie Mandel’s remark before airing the montage

Although the Osaka Philharmonic’s performance was included in a montage on the June 10 episode, Howie Mandel’s comment about Sofía Vergara was not shown. The U.S. Sun’s June 11 report suggested that producers decided to remove the comment due to how it was received by those nearby, who reportedly felt it was inappropriate.

Despite the edit, the group’s performance drew attention. The combination of harmonicas, audience involvement, and shirtless antics stood out among the night’s acts. While Mel B initially disapproved of the performance, Cowell’s involvement changed her perspective. After Cowell decided to participate in the act, she changed her decision.

Mandel’s comment was only mentioned in The U.S. Sun's coverage, and there has been no official statement from NBC or the show’s producers. As of now, neither Mandel nor Vergara has publicly addressed the moment. The group advanced with four yeses from the judges, closing out a segment that sparked both laughter and off-screen discussion.

Auditions 4 of AGT season 20 is set to air on June 17, 2025 on NBC and the episode will be available to stream on Peacock the next day.

