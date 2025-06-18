America's Got Talent season 20 episode 4 recap: The auditions continue as one group gets Terry Crews' Golden Buzzer

America's Got Talent season 20 is in full swing as a new lineup of variety acts stepped on stage to impress the judges this week. Episode 4, titled Auditions 4, saw the panelists review several performers, each vying to earn a spot in the competition and race to win the $1 million cash prize. However, with many spots already filled, the judges were stricter than usual.

Yet among the performances was one that earned the Golden Buzzer. The Funkateer Dancers, a dance group comprised of fathers, surprised the judges and the host, Terry Crews, with their choreography. Consequently, they received Terry's Golden Buzzer and moved straight to the live shows.

The official synopsis of episode 4 of America's Got Talent season 20 reads:

"A powerful magician takes control of the theatre and Howie's personal phone; a troupe of dancing cat humans showcases one of the cutest routines in show history; one act receives a surprise Golden Buzzer for a talent 45 years in the making."

What happened in episode 4 of America's Got Talent season 20?

The episode kicked off with The Funkateer Dancers, a dance crew from Detroit that has been together since 1980 when they competed in their high school talent show. Over time, they became busy with their day jobs and their families and strayed away from their passion. However, they appeared on America's Got Talent to showcase their love for dance.

Eventually, they earned Terry Crews' Golden Buzzer and high praise from the panelists. Howie Mandel, while reviewing their performance, said:

"It's better that you did it now at this age - it makes it even better."

Simon Cowell expressed a similar sentiment, calling their act a "perfect audition."

Next on stage was Chase Varnes, a musician from Canada. The America's Got Talent contestant received three nods, one from Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, and Simon Cowell. However, he could not convince Mel B to give him a pass. While Howie said Chase reminded him of a "young Justin Bieber," Mel B noted that he was not "quite there yet" for her.

Moshow, a "Cat Rapper" from Baltimore, followed Chase on stage. The "cat dad" received mixed reactions from the America's Got Talent panelists. While Sofia and Simon gave him two yeses, Mel B and Howie were unimpressed. Mel even gave him her red X.

"Clearly, I am the only sane one on this table," she remarked.

Next came Loco Pop Familia, a dance crew with performers dressed as cats. They answered the judges' questions with cat sounds, which intrigued the panelists. Yet again, Mel B was disappointed with the act and was the only person to say no to the group. Howie believed they were "amazing dancers" and that their overall look was "great."

Simon, on the other hand, felt they were one of his favorite dance acts of the year. Mel B, however, disagreed.

"You all can really dance, but you're so annoying though. The whole thing was annoying. The song's annoying. The way that you dressed as cats is not my thing," she said.

Next on stage was Duo Soma, a balancing and danger act from Argentina. They, too, secured only three yeses. Mel B, once again, was unimpressed. While Simon, Howie, and Sofia praised their performers' skills and "showmanship," Mel believed they lacked in many ways. She opined that she wanted "more drama and more synchronicity."

Wes-P, a variety act from Japan, stepped on the America's Got Talent stage next. Mel B gave them the red X, unimpressed by their hand-balancing act. Sofia echoed Mel B's sentiment, saying that it felt like "a lot of unnecessary talents." However, Simon and Howie felt otherwise.

Next up was Jonglissimo, a juggling act from Austria and Germany. They managed to secure four yeses from the America's Got Talent panelists. While reviewing their performance, Mel B said:

"I've been waiting all bloody day for this. I could've watched that forever and ever."

Mama Duke, a Texan rapper, performed next. She, too, advanced to the following stage of the competition with four yeses. Mel B complimented her confidence and "swagger." Meanwhile, Simon liked how she came "prepped."

Astrid Jorgensen, an Australian choir conductor, followed suit, but could not convince Mel B. The 34-year-old former high school music teacher had the crowd singing with easy-to-follow visuals. However, the panelists were divided. Sofia believed the act was not for America's Got Talent, but still gave her a yes. With two more nods from Simon and Howie, Astrid moved on.

Steve Ray Ladson, a musician from South Carolina, came next. He sang his original track, Back Of My Truck, which earned him appreciation from the four experts.

"Everything was on point. I love the song, I love you, I love the band. This is when I love my job," Simon commented on the act.

The last act of the night was Mastermind, an AI magic act that used ChatGPT to predict a random series of words. The panelists, wowed by the performance, gave four yeses, advancing Mastermind to the next round. Howie called it "epic," while Mel B confessed the act kept her engaged.

America's Got Talent episodes can be streamed on Peacock.

