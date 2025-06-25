"You gave me happy vibes" — America’s Got Talent judge Mel B praises Tom Sandoval's audition performance

After a period of public backlash following a cheating scandal, Tom Sandoval auditioned on America’s Got Talent, aiming to redirect attention toward his musical efforts. His performance with his cover band featured a rendition of Take on Me by A-ha. Season 20 judge Mel B responded with:

Ad

“You made me smile, you gave me happy vibes,” indicating her positive reaction to the act.

While the vocals drew mixed feedback from the judges, Sandoval’s choice to lean into his identity as a cover band frontman was acknowledged. He received four yeses, earning a spot in the next America’s Got Talent round.

Tom Sandoval receives four yeses after performing with his band on America’s Got Talent

Tom Sandoval addresses his past before performing

Ad

Trending

Prior to his America’s Got Talent audition, Tom Sandoval openly addressed the audience and judges regarding the public scandal that trailed him in the past couple of years. In 2023, he was at the center of a cheating scandal that attracted global media coverage.

Ad

It was reported that he had cheated on his ten-year girlfriend, Ariana Madix, with one of her friends and co-star on Vanderpump Rules, Raquel Leviss. Speaking about the incident, he noted,

“Couple years ago, I made some really bad choices and was involved in a very bad cheating scandal, and I let down a lot of people.”

He stressed that the experience "pretty much destroyed my life," recognizing the enormity of the media attention.

Ad

Simon Cowell, who identified Sandoval right away, spoke to the backlash and, rather than harping on Sandoval's history, Cowell directed attention to the actual performance. Sandoval explained his purpose, stating:

“I just hope the audience and the judges see who I am as a musician.”

The judges evaluate Sandoval’s performance

Sandoval performed A-ha’s 1980s hit Take on Me with a full band setup, including horn players and backup singers. Though his vocal delivery received varied reactions, the performance left an impression on all four judges. Mel B highlighted both the energy and openness of the group:

Ad

“You all look like you were fully enjoying yourselves and you're not embarrassed to say that you are a cover band.”

Ad

She also hinted at an interest in the band's services, commenting in her critique that she "may need a cover band" for her upcoming wedding, citing that she liked the show well enough to think about hiring them for a private event. Sofia Vergara commented on the group's stage energy, stating:

“I love cover bands, I love the band, I love the energy... I thought you guys brought us joy tonight.”

Ad

Feedback centers on authenticity and entertainment

While not all comments focused on technical musicality, the judges recognized the band’s entertainment value.

“Tom is a showman. He's really take this seriously. It's a fun night at a club, for me it was great,” Howie Mandel stated.

Simon Cowell then pointed out that the vocals weren't great but accepted that there would be an alternative benchmark for success.

Ad

“Not everyone comes on this show to get a record deal; sometimes it's about being true to who you are,” he continued.

Ad

Ultimately, despite reservations about his vocal range, all four judges, Sofia Vergara, Mel B, Howie Mandel, and Simon Cowell, voted "yes," and Sandoval and his band advanced to the next America’s Got Talent round.

America’s Got Talent is available for streaming on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Stephany Montero Stephany Montero is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a bachelor's degree in Architecture, bringing a strong eye for detail, creativity, and a structured approach to problem-solving. Stephany has honed her skills by engaging with a diverse company that handled brands in health and medicine, construction, real estate, and various nonprofit foundations. Her work with these brands, particularly a veterans foundation focusing on the needs of military veterans, has taught her empathy and helped her grow into an impactful and confident writer.



Stephany looks up to YouTuber Mr. Beast for his generosity and innovative content and finds him very inspiring. She is also a fan of Kata Mara for her work in animal rescue and welfare. When not following the latest Reality TV drama, Stephany can be found pouring over a book to explore diverse narratives and expand her creativity. She likes discovering new genres and authors as it inspires her writing style and enhances her storytelling skills. Know More