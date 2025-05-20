"Barely did anything notable"– Internet divided over BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s Emmy submission in Best Supporting Actress category for ‘The White Lotus 3'

BLACKPINK’s Lisa is now in the running for an Emmy. On May 20, 2025, Gold Derby confirmed that HBO submitted her for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Mook in The White Lotus season 3.

This was her first acting role in an American drama, where she played a wellness staff member at a Thai resort who develops a romance with a character named Gaitok.

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards are scheduled to take place on Sunday, September 14, 2025. It will be broadcast live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Viewers can also stream the ceremony live and on demand via Paramount+.

Ahead of the main event, the Creative Arts Emmy Awards will be presented on September 6 and 7. The official list of final nominations will be announced by the Television Academy on Tuesday, July 15.

While the news thrilled her global fanbase, the internet was quickly split. Many praised this as a historic moment for K-pop idols on Western television. Blinks and Lilies are sharing their excitement across platforms.

However, a significant section of viewers criticized the submission. They claimed that Lisa’s screen time was minimal and not impactful enough to justify the Emmy buzz. An X user, @blxckgym, wrote,

"no hate but her character barely did anything notable."

Some said her inclusion in the list felt like it was driven more by her global fame than by performance weight.

"Submitting for Emmy best supporting actress, after a small role with 10 minutes in 9 hours season, is lowkey disrespectful towards actresses who really carried it with major roles," a netizen reacted.

"I’m sorry I love you Lisa but you played 10 min in this season, all you did was talk to your man and smile. It was definitely not the hardest job to do," a user added.

"And she had a whopping 20min screening time the whole season," a person commented.

"This will be a complete mess if she got nominated or if she wins. A lot of people will throw hate, because honestly, there waaaaay more well experienced actors who deserved the award, with a more complex and iconic roles. Let's be real and not be blinded," a user wrote.

Meanwhile, her fans defended her. They called it a proud step for representation and insisted that her role, though small, left a strong impression.

"WE ARE ALREADY PROUD OF YOU LI SA, JUST BY BEING NOMINATED AS BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS," a fan commented.

"She probably isn’t going to win but I hope she will attend. Seeing her face on that big screen is enough," an X user remarked.

More about Lisa’s role as Mook, other Emmy submissions, and her latest career milestones

Lisa’s nomination is part of HBO’s wide-scale Emmy campaign for The White Lotus season 3, with 39 total submissions across categories. In the same category as Lisa, actresses like Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey, Natasha Rothwell, Carrie Coon, and Leslie Bibb have also been submitted. HBO has decided once again not to push any cast member for lead acting awards. They are sticking to the show’s ensemble-focused reputation.

The K-pop idol's character Mook was shown as a poised resort worker with a flirtatious side. In behind-the-scenes interviews, Lisa admitted feeling nervous on her first day but said the experience changed her outlook on acting.

After wrapping the series, she shared a heartfelt message on Instagram. She called the role life-changing and expressing her gratitude to showrunner Mike White. She wrote,

"What a ride. Thank you Mike White for trusting in me to fulfill the role of Mook and bring her character to life. It was the greatest honor to be part of this show as my first acting gig alongside such incredible actors. And I’m so proud to be able to share my culture and show the beauty of Thailand to the world. Mook has changed my life in a way where I am learning more about myself and my capabilities."

Beyond acting, Lisa has had a busy year. Her solo album Alter Ego was released in February and debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200. The album featured collaborations with artists like Doja Cat, Tyla, and Raye. She also made headlines for her historic performance at the Oscars and multiple appearances at global fashion events.

With BLACKPINK now preparing for a comeback and summer world tour, Lisa’s Emmy campaign adds yet another milestone to her expanding resume in both music and entertainment.

