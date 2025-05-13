"ON TOP AS USUAL"—Fans react as BLACKPINK's Lisa tops the female Met Gala 2025 red carpet MIV rankings with 21.3M USD

BLACKPINK's Lisa topped the female 2025 Met Gala red carpet power ranking through her debut look, as per Launchmetrics. The global event, chaired by Anna Wintour and held in New York on May 5, 2025, took over social media for its dress code, "Tailored for You," as attendees sported their designer looks paying homage to Black culture.

Ad

Lalisa Manoban, aka BLACKPINK rapper Lisa, turned heads with her debut look custom-designed by fashion giant Louis Vuitton. She wore a black outfit, a combination of a broderie blazer over a bodysuit, with the bottom centering at LV's logo.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, she was revealed to be the No. 1 female celebrity to achieve the highest MIV, or Media Impact Value. Notably, this was confirmed through Launchmetrics statistics. This platform used different categories, including the top 5 women who graced the carpet, to conduct brand value analysis.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Among the top 5 female attendees, Lisa was followed by Freen aka Sarocha Chankimha for Valentino, Jennie for Chanel, Zendaya for Louis Vuitton, and Rihanna for Marc Jacobs. Louis Vuitton ranked No. 1 on the 2025 Met Gala Power Ranking with an MIV of 55.2 million USD. Additionally, the BLACKPINK maknae's MIV was recorded to be 21.3 million USD.

Fans expressed their happiness after hearing Lisa's MIV, with one X user commenting:

"Of course Queen #LISA ON TOP AS USUAL."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I am so proud Lisa's debut in Met Gala. She dominated. A truly Global It Girl," a user wrote.

"I'm not even from Thailand but I love seeing two Thai women at the top of the list," a netizen added.

Fans continued to discuss the BLACKPINK member's social media effect through her debut appearance at the 2025 Met Gala.

"The most talked person in met gala for the whole week and now this? lisa u are insane for this!!," a fan commented.

Ad

"Truly nobody can come close to Lisa’s relevancy. Most discussed, main event in every gig she has is crazy," another fan commented.

"This forced hate from the jealous people paved the way for Lisa's successful debut at the Met Gala. Good karma prevailed for Lisa," a user stated.

BLACKPINK's Lisa embroiled in the Rosa Parks motifs controversy at 2025 Met Gala; designer denied allegations

Lisa attends the 2025 Met Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Image via Getty)

Lisa of BLACKPINK landed in trouble due to the motifs of individuals made on her 2025 Met Gala outfit by Louis Vuitton. The controversy erupted when netizens noticed the motifs and speculated whether one of the individuals was the late Rosa Parks, known for her civil rights activism in America.

Ad

This hurt the sentiments of several netizens who could not hold back their anger and criticized the designers alongside the K-pop artist. However, the accusations of Rosa Parks' face on Lisa's ensemble was proven to be wrong. As per The Cut Magazine, the French fashion house denied the allegations and further explained that Henry Taylor made the design drawing inspiration from people in his life.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Despite the controversy, Lisa became the talk of the town as fans came in support of her debut look, and she was named as one of the best-dressed celebrities by media outlets such as Vanity Fair, ELLE, Variety, and more.

In other news, the BLACKPINK rapper showcased her individual music style through her solo debut album, ALTER EGO, released in February 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Inaas Fatima Khan Inaas is a pop culture writer covering K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated from the University of Mumbai with a degree in Mass Media, specializing in Journalism. Her love for the Korean entertainment industry started in college and shaped her assignments, eventually leading her to pursue a career as a Korean pop culture writer.



She previously worked as a Community Manager and oversaw more than 50 K-Content creators for an audio app. She has also had the pleasure of interviewing members of famous K-pop groups including BLACKSWAN, UNIS, and actors like Lee Se-young, Um Tae-goo, as part of her ongoing work at Sportskeeda.



Inaas believes in setting aside her biases and verifying news from credible sources when reporting on any topic. She also ensures she takes all the sides of a story into account and crafts holistic articles.



She loves BTS & SEVENTEEN and admires their passion, which continues to inspire her as an individual and a professional. If given a chance to go back in time, she would like to be a part of the famous Korean drama "Reply 1988," since it feels incredibly personal to her due to its portrayal of friendship dynamics. Know More