Was BLACKPINK’s Lisa really wearing Rosa Parks embroidered underwear at the 2025 Met Gala? Louis Vuitton responds amidst backlash

On May 5, 2025, BLACKPINK's Lisa's Met Gala debut quickly became the epicenter of attention when online users mistakenly thought a sewn pattern on her Louis Vuitton attire resembled the civil rights pioneer Rosa Parks.

Lisa wore a sheer strapless bodysuit, decorated with numerous sketched faces. Soon after images from the event surfaced, some netizens claimed one of the portraits was an inappropriate placement of Parks’ likeness, leading to criticism.

However, Louis Vuitton clarified in a statement to The New York Times that the figures stitched into her clothing were created by American visual artist Henry Taylor. Meanwhile, art magazine Hyperallergic confirmed that the illustration believed to be of Parks was actually of Taylor’s neighbor.

“The lace replicates elements of an artwork by the American artist Henry Taylor depicting portraits of figures who have been a part of the artist’s life,” LV stated.

Taylor is known for incorporating personal connections, including relatives and local community members, into his artwork. The facial designs used on Lisa’s ensemble were adapted from his earlier partnership with Louis Vuitton.

That collaboration began in 2023, following Pharrell Williams’ appointment as the brand’s head of menswear. Taylor’s original paintings were transformed into embroidery patterns for Williams’s debut line.

For Lisa’s look, those designs were recreated using black thread outlines instead of their original color-rich versions. The 2024 gala, co-led by Williams, followed the theme The Garden of Time, and highlighted Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, an exhibit exploring Black influence in tailored fashion.

Taylor also made an impression, outfitted in a button-down shirt embroidered with portraits from Williams' collection. Williams also styled other attendees at the affair, including singer Sabrina Carpenter, actor Jeremy Allen White, and rapper Doechii. However, Lisa’s look remained among the most talked about at the fashion gala.

BLACKPINK Lisa's Met Gala outfit explained

At the 2025 Met Gala, BLACKPINK's Lisa wore a Louis Vuitton outfit featuring a sparkling black blazer, a fitted bodysuit, and matching stockings. The K-pop idol finished the look with a Louis Vuitton purse illustrated with pearl accents, along with a gem-studded waist chain. Her tresses were arranged in a graceful bun.

Unlike Lisa, Met Gala veterans Jennie and Rosé had already made appearances in previous years. Jennie’s 2025 Met Gala marked her third time at the event, following the last two years.

Meanwhile, Rosé first made her Met debut in 2021 alongside creative director Anthony Vaccarello. This time, Jennie appeared on the red carpet in full Chanel glory, wearing an off-shoulder jumpsuit with a two-toned overskirt, pearl chains, and a white camellia.

Rosé stepped out in a sleek Saint Laurent outfit, rocking an all-black suit and cape. It was paired with bold red heels and a statement necklace over a deep neckline. BLACKPINK's Jisoo, however, was notably absent from the occasion.

Before the Met Gala, BLACKPINK's Lisa graced the 2025 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix, marking her third F1 appearance. She sported a red transparent turtleneck with a dark Ferrari jacket. The Thai rapper finished the ensemble with golden-blonde locks and deep red nails.

