“SHE LIVING THE CAR GIRL LIFE”— Internet reacts as BLACKPINK’s Lisa stuns at F1 Miami Grand Prix

On May 4, 2025, BLACKPINK’s Lisa made a guest appearance at the F1 Miami Grand Prix, hosted at the Miami International Autodrome. This visit marks the 28-year-old's third time at a Formula 1 weekend.

Her first outing was on May 5, 2024, when she joined the Miami Grand Prix. That year, she visited the Oracle Red Bull Racing pit area, spoke with Max Verstappen, and waved the final race flag, becoming the first K-pop artist to carry out the gesture.

She was later spotted once more at the Las Vegas Grand Prix on November 24, 2024. Spectators at the venue and online users took note of her arrival at the recent racing event. Images and clips featuring Lalisa circulated across digital platforms, with fans sharing the visuals widely.

"SHE LIVING THE CAR GIRL LIFE FR," an X user commented.

Admirers are responding to Lisa's presence at the F1 event, emphasizing the surprising blend of K-pop and racing.

"F1 + Lisa? We’re so here for this combo," a fan remarked.

"F1 +Lisa perfect combo," a user mentioned.

"I am in love with Lisa in F1. She is a true car girl," a person shared.

Others have praised her outfit and styling for its standout appeal. The K-pop star appeared wearing a look 41 from Ferrari’s Autumn/Winter 2025 line.

The White Lotus actress wore a burgundy turtleneck paired with a matching leather vest adorned with fringes. She let her golden-blonde hair flow down in soft curls. The look reflected Ferrari’s continued blend of motorsport and style through its apparel line.

"Totally obsessed! Lisa’s Barbie glam at F1 Miami is pure outfit inspo. She always brings runway drama!," a netizen said.

"LISA's FASHION GAME IS ON POINT," a viewer noted.

"Have to be that poetic when it comes to describing Lisa's aura ordinary is not the right word," another fan added.

Highlights from BLACKPINK’s Lisa at the F1 Miami Grand Prix: Meeting Gordon Ramsay, Lewis Hamilton, & Nina Dobrev

BLACKPINK's Lisa with Nina Dobrev, Gordon Ramsay, and Lewis Hamilton (Image via Instagram/ @Gordongram, @lalalalisa_m)

BLACKPINK’s Lisa was observed meeting various public figures, including restaurateur Gordon Ramsay. The British celebrity chef also uploaded an Instagram Story with Lisa, writing:

“Does White Lotus need a chef? Nice meeting you @.lalalalisa_m!”

Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton was also seen inviting the BLACKPINK member for a photograph, and making room as she posed with his vehicle in the background.

The Thai rapper was also seen posing with Hollywood actress Nina Dobrev. Rosé, another member of BLACKPINK, was spotted at the same venue a day earlier. She entered the pit area and signaled the conclusion of the Sprint Race by waving the checkered flag.

The Australian-South Korean songstress will also be featured on the official soundtrack of the upcoming Formula 1 motion picture, produced by Brad Pitt. Rosé will sing the fifth track, Messy, from F1: The Album.

In other news, on May 3, 2025, BLACKPINK’s Lisa revealed in a recent Variety conversation that the group has resumed work on upcoming music. She confirmed they had recently reunited in the studio, signaling their first collaborative recording session after a long break.

