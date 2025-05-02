BLACKPINK Lisa X BOSE Ultra Open Earbuds: Meet-and-greet, price, & all you need to know

On May 1, 2025, BLACKPINK's Lisa and Bose announced their latest collaboration through their social media accounts. The latest limited-edition Bose X LISA Ultra Open Earbuds merge the audio expertise of the brand with the unique design aesthetic of the BLACKPINK member, as reported by Hypebeast.

The signature chrome star aesthetic in the latest collection is inspired by the singer's debut album. Bose's Ultra Open Earbuds are the brand's first commercial "open" earbuds, which were originally launched in February 2024. Unlike traditional earbuds, these clip onto the outside of the ear. This innovative design allows users to enjoy audio while remaining aware of their surroundings, as reported by Billboard.

These earbuds are also lightweight and comfortable to wear for long durations. They feature a glossy black finish and Lisa's signature chrome design. They offer impressive features such as all-day comfort, immersive audio, and the private sound of Bose's OpenAudio Technology, along with seven hours of playtime, open-ear design, Bluetooth multipoint connectivity, and water resistance.

The BLACKPINK singer expressed her excitement for the latest collaborative earbud, as reported by Billboard,

“I wanted to bring my fans a reimagined design that is as bold as my music and style. Music and fashion are how I express myself, so creating a custom pair was a natural fit and an evolution of my partnership with Bose.”

To mark the launch, Bose is hosting a pop-up event in Los Angeles on May 10 for fans to buy the special limited edition Bose X LISA Ultra Open Earbuds before they are available online on May 12, 2025. The event is described as an immersive experience that is inspired by the singer's dynamic persona and emulates her star emblem universe, as reported by the Hypebeast.

The pop-up store is located at 8175 Melrose Avenue and will be open from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm Pacific Time. Attendees can buy up to two earbuds per person. Every purchase automatically enters them for a chance to win the grand prize, which includes a meet and greet with the Money singer and a crystal edition of the earbuds.

Fans do not need to make a purchase to have a chance to win; they can simply send a postcard with details to the event's official P.O. Box. The giveaway opens on May 10, 2025, exclusively to residents of the US, UK, Canada, France, and Germany who are aged 18 and above. Additional details and official rules for the Giveaway can be found on the official Bose website.

The Bose X Lisa Ultra Open Earbuds will be available on May 12, 2025, and are priced at $399. They will be available for purchase on the official Bose website.

On May 2, 2025, Maroon 5 dropped their latest single, Priceless, featuring Lisa, via 222/Interscope Records. The song marks Maroon 5's first-ever collab with the Thai rapper. The single blends the band's signature guitar-driven sound with the K-pop star's confident rap.

The music video for the single, directed by Aerin Moreno, was shot on 35mm film. The MV derives inspiration from Mr. & Mrs. Smith. In a statement, the lead singer, Adam Levine, spoke about the collaboration, stating, as reported by Billboard,

"It’s just a guitar-based song which we haven’t really done in so long. It happened first for us while we were recording the album. I think it’s just the purest and we are so happy to have LISA on it."

The single follows the BLACKPINK member's successful performance at Coachella on the Sahara Tent Stage on April 11 and 18, 2025.

In other news, the Born Again singer, along with her bandmates, is all set to kick off their 2025 BLACKPINK World Tour in July 2025.

