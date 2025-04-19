"She devoured that stage" — Fans react as BLACKPINK's Lisa silences lip-sync rumors at Coachella Weekend 2, despite on-stage mishap

On April 18, 2025, BLACKPINK’s Lisa returned to Coachella for the festival’s second weekend at the Sahara Stage in Indio, California. She delivered a performance countering lip-sync allegations from the first round.

The Thai-born performer delivered live vocals that were more audible compared to her first weekend performance. As seen in the videos making rounds on the internet, a noticeable change in the audio mix seemingly allowed her voice to be heard over the backing track.

During the previous set, the loudness of pre-recorded music had drawn criticism for overshadowing her vocals. This updated performance featured newly styled outfits.

A brief technical slip occurred when her earpiece came loose early in the show, though she continued performing while adjusting the device mid-song. Fans reacted to the K-pop idol's Week 2 performance, with one X user saying:

"SHE DEVOURED THAT STAGE!."

Digital platforms recorded a high volume of activity as phrases like #LISACHELLA and "Rockstar Lisa" gained momentum across X. Viewers posted reactions and performance clips, noting changes made since the first weekend.

"Her mic is ONNNN and lisa not missing a beat with the choreo while fixing her in-ear she is such a professional whew," a fan remarked.

"That wind today is so strong that you can literally hear it through the mic omg 😭😭😭," a viewer said.

"That mic been on from the first song and you can hear her pretty clear. Wonder what’s gonna be the next excuse from haters," a person noted.

Others shared similar sentiments, stating they're "proud" of the BLACKPINK member's live vocals.

"Lisa saw how her lilies are always proud of her live vocals, so she make sure the mic is more clearer today. The mic is on and it's clear and loud we can literally hear the wind 🔥," a netizen mentioned.

"Lisa louder than the backtrack iktr! #LISACHELLA," a user shared.

"LISA SERVING LIVE VOCALS BEATING THAT LIP SYNC ALLEGATION," another fan added.

Lady Gaga’s past anti-lip-sync clip resurfaces amid BLACKPINK Lisa’s Coachella speculation

Lisa and Jennie of BLACKPINK debuted their solo performances at Coachella 2025 on April 11 and 13, respectively. This marked a shift from their usual group format. Following Lisa’s performance, discussions began circulating online regarding a segment of her act referred to by fans as Elastigirl.

During her Coachella debut, Lalisa delivered a choreographed set with rap tracks like Money and Lifestyle, alongside softer songs like Moonlit Floor and Dream. However, some netizens alleged she may have lip-synced during the portion. Amid the speculation, a video clip of Lady Gaga resurfaced online. In the video, the Die with a Smile songstress was heard saying:

“I never lip sync, I never have lip synced, and I never will. And as long as you're paying money to buy a ticket to see my show, I'm not gonna waste your time watching a b*tch lip sync her way through an HBO special.”

The timing of the clip’s resurgence led some fans to associate it with Lisa and Jennie due to their latest affiliations with HBO. Lisa appeared as Mook, a Thai healthcare consultant, in the latest season of HBO’s The White Lotus, while Jennie starred in The Idol, another project by the same network.

However, the Lady Gaga's clip was later confirmed to be from 2011. According to 97.9 The Beat radio station, it was recorded during her Monster Ball world tour, in the context of her HBO concert special. BLACKPINK had not made their debut at that time.

BLACKPINK Lisa’s performance at Sahara Tent at the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 18, 2025. (Image via Getty)

The K-pop act officially entered the music scene in 2016 with their release, Square One. For those unversed, Lady Gaga even teamed up with BLACKPINK for the 2020 hit Sour Candy on her album Chromatica.

Meanwhile, after Lisa's Coachella performance, Jennie is set to deliver hers in Week 2 on April 20.

