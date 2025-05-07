"APOLOGIZE TO LISA” trends on X after Louis Vuitton debunks claims of Rosa Parks depiction on Blackpink star’s Met Gala 2025 outfit

On Tuesday, May 6, The Cut Magazine released an article on BLACKPINK's Lisa's 2025 Met Gala outfit. Following the several speculations landing on the internet about the idol's bottom for her Met Gala outfit, which had the face of Rosa Parks, an American activist from the Civil Rights Movement, she received much criticism for wearing her face near her crotch.

As these speculations began to rise, The Cut Magazine soon put them to rest in their recent article, titled Is That Really Rosa Parks on Lisa’s Crotch?, stating that the rumors were not true. The magazine reportedly contacted Louis Vuitton to know about the designer behind BLACKPINK Lisa's 2025 Met Gala outfit, and confirmed that they didn't add Rosa Parks' face to the idol's bottomwear.

The outlet was informed by a representative of LV that the faces on the idol's bottom wear were created by an artist called Henry Taylor, and the faces on the piece of clothing were portrait figures who have been a part of his life. Following the clarification of these rumors, fans of the BLACKPINK rapper soon came to her defense.

Given that the idol received much backlash for the outfit and the rumors it led to, fans began to demand an apology from netizens for their groundless speculations and unnecessary criticism. Soon, keywords such as 'APOLOGIZE TO LISA' began to trend on the social media platform, X. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"She deserves that apology for the hate she got because of the outfit.. for coachella.. for everything yall hated her for…" stated a netizen

"AND I NEED THAT APOLOGY TO BE AS LOUD AS THE DISRESPECT" said a fan on X

"y’all hated this woman for having a unique concept, cracking an egg, collabing with other artists, & now over misinformation? what’s next" added another fan

"To all the BS, lies, and twisted takes spread by antis and pressed stans—lemme say it loud: we owe Lisa a damn apology!" commented a netizen

More fans and netizens demanded apologies from the netizens for the hate and alleged disrespect directed towards BLACKPINK's Lisa.

"y’all got a lil too confident sending her hate tweets for an accusation, i’d like to see the same bravery now" stated a fan

"Imagine getting so much stupid hate that the brand Louis Vuitton itself has to defend their Global Ambassador" added an X user

"Those who jumped on the hate train, accusing Lisa for being disrespectful need to apologize." said a netizen

"this isn’t just about one dress or one moment, it’s about how hate spreads so easily when it’s convenient. and how people are so loud when it’s fake, but silent when it’s cleared up." commented another X user

All you need to know about BLACKPINK Lisa's recent solo activities

BLACKPINK's Lisa is a Thai singer, rapper, actor, and dancer who debuted under YG Entertainment in 2016 alongside her fellow K-pop girl group members. The idol stands as a rapper and a dancer of BLACKPINK, and has also rolled out a few solo tracks apart from her activities as a BLACKPINK member.

These solo songs are LALISA and Money, which were released back in 2021. However, around December 2023, all the BLACKPINK members departed YG Entertainment following the contract expiration. While the group's contract is still valid under the agency, the members either established their own label or joined new agencies for their solo activities and promotions.

Lisa kickstarted her own label, LLOUD, and also signed with RCA Records for international promotions. Following the kickstart of her independent solo career, the idol rolled out several tracks such as Rockstar, New Woman feat. Rosalìa, Moonlit Floor, and more. Soon, she announced the release of her first solo studio album, Alter Ego.

Prior to the album's release, the idol rolled out the track, Born Again feat. Doja Cat and RAYE, in February 2025, which stood as a pre-release single. On February 28, she rolled out album, Alter Ego, which held the song, Fxck Up the World, as its title track. Additionally, the idol also kickstarted her acting career with the release of the HBO series, White Lotus Season 3.

The idol played the character Mook, who is a hotel worker at the White Lotus Hotel in Thailand. With several exciting content coming from BLACKPINK's Lisa, fans and netizens are excited to see what the idol has in store for them in the coming days of her solo career.

