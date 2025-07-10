Tom Brady reportedly involved in "summer romance" with supermodel actress Sofía Vergara after time together in Ibiza

Tom Brady is enjoying his downtime this summer before kicking off his second season as a broadcaster with FOX Sports. This summer, he has spent time in Europe, which has connected him with actress Sofia Vergara.

Ad

Both TMZ and Page Six's sources confirmed that Vergara and Brady are having what is being referred to as a "summer romance." They were reportedly spotted for the first time last week at the launch of the Luminara superyacht, which is part of the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. The launch of the superyacht was a star-studded event and this is where Brady and Vergara reportedly first hit it off.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

During the two-night event, Brady and Vergara reportedly sat next to each other at dinner. A source told Page Six that the seven-time Super Bowl winner actually made arrangements to ensure that he sat next to the actress.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

After the superyacht launch party, Brady and Vergara reportedly spent time in Ibiza together. Sources have also confirmed that the couple is not dating, just enjoying time together this summer.

Vergara has been documenting her summer fun on Instagram and even posted a photo of herself sitting next to Brady in a since-expired post on her Instagram Story.

Ad

Brady was previously linked to model Irina Shayk after his divorce from Gisele Bundchen. As for Vergara, she was married to actor Joe Manganiello for seven years before they parted ways in July 2023.

Tom Brady is 'casually' dating but still open to marriage in the future

Tom Brady divorced Gisele Bundchen in October 2022, after 13 years of marriage and two children together. Bundchen has since moved on, dating Jiu-Jitsu teacher Joaquim Valente, with whom she welcomed a son in February.

Ad

As for Brady, he has been casually dating, according to a source who spoke with Entertainment Tonight in March. The source said:

“He is doing great and focused on everything he has going on. He's been casually dating. Tom is not completely closed off to the idea of getting married again but isn't sure what the future holds.”⁠

While Brady is open to marriage in the future, it appears that this summer he is just looking to have fun and enjoy his time with Sofia Vergara.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bethany Cohen Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.



Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.



The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.



Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts. Know More

College World Series Bracket 2025: Full list of teams heading to Omaha for a chance at national title