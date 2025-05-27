Gisele Bündchen opens up about life with Tom Brady’s children and new baby with Joaquim Valente

Tom Brady’s ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, is enjoying being a mom again. In January, she had a baby with her partner, Joaquim Valente.

Cut to present, in a recent interview with Vogue France, the runway queen shared how much she loves being with all three of her children.

“Being at home with my kids and enjoying every moment with them is priceless. Spending time with them makes me the happiest,” Gisele said.

It’s clear that Gisele now sees success in a new way. Her older children, Benjamin (15 years) and Vivian (12 years), are from her previous marriage to NFL GOAT, Tom Brady.

Gisele's interview was part of her cover story for the June/July 2025 issue of Vogue France.

Earlier this month, Gisele Bündchen shared a sweet Mother’s Day message on Instagram. It showed a photo of her holding her baby boy. The newborn wore a cute onesie that said:

“I ❤️ Mom.”

In her post, Gisele talked about how much motherhood means to her. She said being a mom is the greatest gift of her life, and that it teaches her something new every day and fills her heart with thanks.

Source: (Via Instagram/ @Gisele)

Gisele also remembered her own mother, Vania Nonnenmacher, who passed away in January 2024. She shared how much she misses her, especially on Mother’s Day.

Source: (Via Instagram/ @Gisele)

In her write-up, she also included how important it is to slow down, enjoy the little moments and focus on real connections.

Tom Brady acknowledged Gisele Bündchen in his Mother's Day tribute

Tom Brady gave a kind shoutout to Gisele Bündchen in his Mother’s Day message, even though they are no longer married. He shared an Instagram Story to honor all the mothers in his life, including Gisele and his other ex, Bridget Moynahan.

In his message, he wrote:

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the incredible moms I’m so grateful to have in my life ❤️.”

Source: (Via Instagram/ @TomBrady)

Brady also shared a heartfelt post dedicated to his own mother, Galynn Patricia Brady, calling her "the strongest and most inspiring woman I know" and thanking her for being the foundation of their family.

Looking back, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen got divorced in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage.

Bündchen said the split was like "the death of my dream." There were rumors that it happened because Brady decided to return to football. However, Gisele later explained that they separated because they wanted different things and were growing apart.

