Gisele Bündchen gives rare first glimpse of her newborn baby and Joaquim Valente while reflecting on motherhood featuring Tom Brady's children

On Mother’s Day 2025, Tom Brady’s ex-wife and supermodel, Gisele Bündchen shared a rare photo of her newborn baby boy on Instagram. Alongside, there was with a heartfelt message about motherhood.
Gisele, who gave birth to her son with boyfriend Joaquim Valente on February 5, wrote:
"Sometimes, the most beautiful moments aren’t shared — they’re simply lived."
Gisele added:
"Lately, I’ve been embracing the slower rhythms, the real connections, the beauty in the lessons that come with being present."
In a second photo, Gisele's children, Vivian and Benjamin whom she shares with Tom Brady were also present. Both were seen group hugging Joaquim Valente and Gisele with the newborn tugged in the supermodel's arms.
In another photo, Gisele’s late mother, Vânia Nonnenmacher, also appeared. Vânia was a retired banker from Brazil. She died on January 28, 2024 at age 75 after a battle with cancer.
Gisele mentioned how much she misses her, especially on Mother’s Day.
"Today, on Mother’s Day, I specially miss my mom, but my heart is full. Being a mother it’s been my greatest gift, a journey that humbles me, teaches me, and fills me with gratitude every single day," she penned.
The mama to Brady's children, continued:
"To all the mothers out there, your love shapes the world in ways words can’t describe. I see you, I honor you. Happy mother’s day! Sending so much love your way! ❤️"
Gisele's new baby boy’s middle name is River, keeping with Gisele’s love of water-themed names.
She already has two children with Tom Brady. Vivian Lake and Benjamin Rein, as well as being a loving stepmom to Tom’s son John from a previous relationship.
Since giving birth, Gisele has taken a break from public events like the 2025 Met Gala to focus on her family. She’s been seen walking peacefully in Miami with her baby and dog.
Sources say she’s slowly returning to her yoga routine as she adjusts to life with a newborn again.
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finalized their divorce in 2022
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen got divorced on October 28, 2022. It happened after 13 years of marriage.
As per initial reports, when the former Patriots QB decided to come back to NFL in 2022 after retiring, it caused problems in his marriage with Gisele Bündchen.
Later, Gisele said the breakup felt like something ending and something new beginning. She shared that they had grown apart over time.
Recently, Tom Brady admitted that doing the Netflix comedy roast in 2024 was a big mistake. He said the jokes about Gisele hurt their kids and made things hard for them.
