When did Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen break up? Details explored

NFL star Tom Brady and model Gisele Bündchen were together for 13 years. The couple married in 2009 and got divorced in 2022 due to the differences that arose between them.

Gisele had discussed with her husband about balancing his family with his career. The two were having a difficult time with each other, and their divorce announcement said that they had grown apart. In an interview with Elle on Septemeber 13, 2022, she said:

"I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for (them). He needs to follow his joy, too."

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's relationship timeline explored

The famous Hollywood couple Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen met in 2007 on a blind date set up by mutual friends.

After the two made their relationship official, it was revealed that Tom's ex, Bridget Moynahan, was three months pregnant. After Brady and Bridget's son, John Edward Thomas Moynahan was born, the couple was still together.

In one of the interviews with People on September 28, 2018, Gisele shared that she considered Tom's son as her own. By January 2009, the glamorous couple was engaged and got married the next month at the St. Monica Catholic Church.

The couple welcomed a son in December and a daughter in 2012. After two years, their divorce rumors started to circulate on the internet, which were denied by both of them.

Fast forward to 2020, Tom Brady opened up about his marriage struggles on The Howard Stern Show, where he shared that juggling his busy schedule and taking out time for his family was becoming difficult for jim.

Multiple conversations with Gisele made him realize that he had to balance work with family and prioritize his kids.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen at the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - Outside Arrivals (Image via Getty Images)

In February 2022, Tom Brady announced his retirement but later returned to the field after two months.

That's because the now retired NFL player felt that his "place is still on the field." After this rough patch and multiple negotiations, Gisele felt that their marriage couldn't be repaired, so the couple decided to part ways.

Tom Brady posted an Instagram story confirming his divorce from Gisele Bündchen on October 28, 2022. In his post, Brady shared that he was grateful for the time he and Gisele had spent together during their 13 years of marriage.

He added that for their next chapter, they are ready to co-parent and end their marriage on good terms. The post said:

"In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. However we wish only the best for each other as we pursue new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written."

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen at the Super Bowl LIII - New England Patriots v Los Angeles Rams (Image via Getty Images)

Later the same day, Bündchen posted to her Instagram story as well in which she shared that the decision to part ways was painful but as the couple "grew apart," it was the best step for them to take.

Gisele mentioned that the love and care for her ex-husband Tom Brady will always be there in her heart as the two will co-parent their kids.

"My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care, and attention they greatly deserve."

To see what Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are up to, follow their respective Instagram accounts.