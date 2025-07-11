Tom Brady's representative sets record straight on his rumored issues with 6-year age gap with Sofia Vergara

Earlier this week, reports surfaced that Tom Brady and actress Sofia Vergara are having a "summer romance." Soon after, a report surfaced that Brady claimed the actress, who is six years older than him, is "too old" to date.
The quote from an unidentified source told the Daily Mail that the 53-year-old Vergara is not the 47-year-old Brady's type.
"He sees Sofia as beautiful and his type, but he isn't going to start a relationship with her as she is older and stuck in her ways," the source said. "He knows he could only take her in small doses."
Brady's representative debunked that theory. PEOPLE magazine reported that the former NFL quarterback's representative said he would never say anything of that nature, calling the quote "fiction."
"Tom never said, nor would he ever say, anything like this. It is pure fiction," a representative for Brady told PEOPLE magazine.
Brady and Vergara were first linked together after being spotted at the launch of the Ritz-Carlton's superyacht, Luminara, last week. The actress and former NFL quarterback hit it off so well that he arranged for them to sit together at a dinner aboard the superyacht that evening.
After the two-day event, the actress and quarterback spent time together hanging out and partying in Ibiza.
Tom Brady was linked to Sydney Sweeney before Sofia Vergara
Just a few weeks ago, Tom Brady was one of the hundreds of guests who attended Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding in Venice. The wedding and events leading up to the big day were a who's who of A-list celebrities.
According to Page Six, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was seen dancing with newly single actress Sydney Sweeney at the wedding reception.
Brady was also seen dancing with model Brooks Nader, who is also reportedly single. The seven-time Super Bowl champion's European adventures continued when he went to the superyacht launch and connected with Sofia Vergara.
Brady is enjoying his downtime this summer before he heads into his second season with FOX Sports as a commentator for the "Game of the Week."
