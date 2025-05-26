"Trauma bonding" — Perez Hilton comments on Bhad Bhabie claiming she'll never leave Le Vaughn despite assault saga

American rapper and internet personality Bhad Bhabie recently opened up about her relationship with her boyfriend and baby daddy, Le Vaughn. The 22-year-old, in a conversation with Camilla Araújo, discussed her relationship issues and what led to her leaking the now-deleted footage of an alleged physical assault between the pair, as per Complex.

After Bhad Bhabie appeared on Camilla Araújo's podcast, American blogger and columnist Perez Hilton shared his opinion on the former's remarks in a YouTube video released on May 25, 2025. He discussed how the influencer claimed she would "never leave" her baby daddy, even though he allegedly abused her and threatened to take their daughter away from her.

Calling Bhabie and Vaughn's relationship "messy", Perez noted how the Dr. Phil alum believes her relationship is "good."

“So dysfunctional. Trauma bonding. Messy, messy messy. This one knows that the general public does not like her with her man, but she swears that they're really good together.”

Perez Hilton comments on Bhad Bhabie's relationship with Le Vaughn

Perez Hilton, in his YouTube video, noted that Bhabie had posted on social media some security camera footage of Vaughn attacking her, as well as pictures of the aftermath. The blogger added that after she exposed him, Le, who is also a musician, would get her help, and the two had an on-and-off relationship, until things got messy and she again accused him of hurting her.

In the video, Perez Hilton quoted the Gucci Flip Flops rapper saying:

"He told me he was going to take our daughter, and I was going through a drug problem at the time, and I felt like he did have that over me, and he could use that against me."

The media personality also took a jab at Bhad Bhabie for sharing the evidence of Le hitting her and called it "damage control". Meanwhile, during her podcast appearance, the rapper admitted that she would also smack Le sometimes, but said:

"I don't hurt him."

Notably, the Geek'd singer also revealed to Camilla Araújo that she and Le Vaughn received approval and support from their peers and family. And Perez Hilton further quoted her getting emotional and adding:

"I'm so happy I didn't leave him because I would never find what I have with him in anybody else, and it's gotten so much better. It's like a whole different ball game… Damn if I would have left I would be missing out on this."

Notably, Bhad Bhabie also mentioned in her interview with Camilla Araújo about how she knew that her boyfriend, Le Vaughn, had allegedly cheated on her with Kourtney Kardashian's stepdaughter, Alabama Barker.

"I had already knew about him and Alabama. I had just learned how deep it was over the phone while I'm in Florida and he's in L.A. at her house, in her bed. I'm finding out about this. He's not answering the phone," Bhabie said in the podcast.

Bhad Bhabie, whose real name is Danielle Marie Bregoli, has been dating Le Vaughn since July 2020. In December 2023, the rapper announced that she is expecting her first child with her on-and-off boyfriend in a now-deleted post on Instagram. In March 2024, the couple became parents to their baby daughter, Kali Love.

