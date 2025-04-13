"Disgusting" — Internet slams Camilla Araujo for allegedly dismissing assistant's concerns about bed cleaning duties

Internet personality Camilla Araujo is now facing backlash for allegedly dismissing her personal assistant's concerns about bed cleaning duties. Araujo recently invited her personal assistant, Julia Filippo, to her podcast for an interview. A clip from the same was released on Araujo's Instagram account, which was re-uploaded on X by @FearedBuck on April 11, 2025.

Ad

During the video, Araujo asked Filippo:

“What's your least favorite part about being my personal assistant? Like, what are you least like doing?”

To this, Filippo asked if she was going to get in trouble for answering the question. When Camilla Araujo assured her she wouldn't, the assistant hesitantly said:

"Probably making your bed in the morning because there's like white stuff and stuff in your bed and I gotta put gloves on and it just makes me a little uncomfortable."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Araujo then said that it was how she paid Filippo's monthly wage, and the latter should be aware of it.

Filippo then answered:

"I'm sorry you have to go through that but the maid does come once a week. It's okay. I'll make your bed tomorrow."

Once the X video went public, it garnered a reaction from netizens who mostly criticized Camilla Araujo for the same. One even said that it's disgusting.

Ad

"Disgusting she would make that young girl clean up," wrote one user.

Netizens react to Araujo's assistant's reply (Image via X / @steven_chell)

Others also shared similar reactions, with one asking what the "white stuff" could be.

Ad

"What is the 'white stuff'?" one user asked.

"she asked the question and then got defensive," another added.

Meanwhile, others, too, criticized Camilla Araujo for "yelling" at her assistant.

“Since when are personal assistants expected to make your bed?,” commented one user.

“She asked what she least liked doing, why are you yelling,” noted one X user.

Ad

“she got offended by her being disgusted by the white stuff. Lol She ain’t wrong though. She also looks young, and should not be around her.??” another user said.

Camilla Araujo rose to fame three years ago

Camilla Araujo became famous through MrBeast's Squid Game video, which was released in 2022. She recently appeared on O*ly fan star Bonnie Blue's podcast and claimed that she makes $2.1 million a month.

Ad

During the podcast, Bonnie opened up about her experience and said:

“I always get nervous... I’m more nervous than what they are, and then after I’ve warmed up a bit, I’m like, ‘Okay, I’ve got this.’ But they get nervous. They’re nervous, so it makes me nervous sometimes.”

During the same interview, she claimed that she earns almost $2.1 million per month without doing something extremely s*xual.

Ad

Ad

Araujo made the headlines after one of her videos went viral on social media three months ago.

As per News 18's report dated January 4, 2025, the viral clip showed Araujo responding to her assistant Filippo's profits on O*lyFans. Filippo claimed that she had earned $54,000 in a single week in one week. Araujo, who seemed taken aback by the information, found it difficult to control her dismay.

Meanwhile, Camilla Araujo's podcast and the interview clips are available on her YouTube channel.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bias Sinha Bias has been a lifestyle trends writer at Sportskeeda since 2023. She holds a Master's degree in English and is currently pursuing a M.Ed degree. She has previously worked as a creative writing mentor, book editor, proofreader, content creator, and a academic content writer for close to 4 years.



Bias strives to report accurately and ethically by staying true to what she writes and keeping herself up-to-date about everything. She feels lucky to be working under responsible and helpful managers at Sportskeeda, who always push her to do her best.



Bias admires Michelle Obama and Selena Gomez because she sees them both as strong, independent women who have been through a lot but are still standing tall. She has had the privilege of interviewing India's very own Prince of Kolkata - Sourav Ganguly in her career so far.



In her leisure time, she reads, makes DIY crafts, paints, creates scrapbooks, and watches series, and is also working on her own novel. Know More