"Not sure how to feel about this one" — Internet divided over viral AI clip of Jesus and Satan discussing their favorite movies in a podcast

With artificial intelligence making its way into almost every major industry, a viral AI-generated clip of a mock podcast between avatars of "Jesus Christ and Satan" discussing their favorite movies has gone viral on X (formerly Twitter).

On April 11, 2025, X user Jon Lajoie uploaded a clip of an AI-generated Jesus avatar claiming his favorite movie is "Dumb and Dumber," while Satan's avatar suggests "The Passion Of The Christ" as being his favorite.

"Honestly favorite movie of all time, like I'll always watch it if it's on TV, Dumb and Dumber. I mean it is a perfect movie. So many quotable moments," the AI Avatar stated.

Social media personality Justine Moore reposted the clip to her X account, citing that after stumbling across this clip she "needs" a whole season of an AI podcast featuring religious avatars.

Moore also addressed the backlash received from the religious community calling the video "blasphemous," claiming she should get a pass on sharing an AI video since she's spent a lot of time atoning for various sins.

"For everyone telling me that this is blasphemous: I was raised Catholic and have already spent more than enough time atoning for various sins. I think I get a pass on sharing a funny video of AI Jesus," Justine Moore tweeted.

The internet appeared divided at Justine's repost of the AI video, with many individuals highlighting concerns with artificial intelligence being used to depict religious figures in modern settings.

More reactions followed from users, who commented under Justine's repost, claiming the video to be disrespectful to religious beliefs.

"As a Muslim, I find this very disrespectful toward Jesus Christ. Actually, I'm disgusted. Show some respect," a user stated.

"Do not mock God. Recreating a facsimile demonstrates a complete lack of fear in Him," said another.

"As much as I believe that comedy should have no boundaries because comedy is the last bastion of free speech, I think that this is going a little too far. Had this been a podcast with Mohammed, the comedian would probably get a "wake up call"," a user claimed.

"AI-generated slop like “Jesus doing a podcast” is both cringe & disrespectful. This is why Christianity keeps losing gravity in the West. I’m not trying to be a “male Karen” here, but consider: is turning the Messiah (peace be upon him) into a meme really something they want to answer for on Judgement Day," a user questioned.

Others appeared to find moments from the AI-generated podcast humourous, actively engaging with the content in Justine's comment section.

"Y'all forget God created humor, along with everything else. He probably finds this hilarious," a user stated.

"The cut to the Devil saying "passion of the Christ" is perfect comedic timing," a user claims.

"This was really, really funny," added another.

"Born again lifelong Christian, former pastor here. I’m not certain about the whole “blasphemy” thing here specifically…but this. Is. Hilarious," a user cited.

What was the "AI Jesus Christ" experiment in Switzerland called?

In November 2024, The Guardian reported on a new installation in Peter's Chapel, located in the Swiss City of Lucerne.

The installation, reportedly called "Deus in Machina," is an AI-powered generation of Jesus Christ that is capable of conversing in 100 different languages. The experimental addition to Peter's Chapel was first installed in August 2024, supported by a year-long collaboration in immersive reality with a local university research lab.

The experiment was created by Marco Schmid, a theologian with the Peterskapelle church, alongside Philipp Haslbauer and Aljosa Smolic from the Immersive Realities Center at Hochschule Luzern.

"It was really an experiment. We wanted to see and understand how people react to an AI Jesus. What would they talk with him about? Would there be interest in talking to him? We’re probably pioneers in this," said Marco Schmid.

The church reportedly set up the immersive installation inside the confessional booth, training the AI in theological texts. Visitors can pose questions to a generated avatar of Jesus Christ, who responds in real-time by offering answers generated by artificial intelligence.

The AI installation reportedly ran until November 27, ending with a presentation that discussed the results of their experiment. Marco Schmid cited that permanently installing an immersive experience would require a lot of responsibility.

