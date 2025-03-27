"That smile says it all"- Internet reacts with memes as Lil Mabu proclaims he is dating Bonnie Blue

Rapper Lil Mabu (real name Matthew DeLuca) seemingly confirmed his relationship with adult model Bonnie Blue. The musician took to his Instagram on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, to share several pictures with Bonnie, including one featuring an apparent Cartier engagement ring.

For the unversed, netizens have been speculating on their relationship after they were seen attending a Miami Heat game last week. According to Daily Star, some even claimed that the pair were working together on a creative project.

Seemingly addressing the rumors, Lil Mabu captioned his post:

"Her holes are for everyone ut her heart is mine. Video drops Thursday."

Notably, Blue went viral in January for claiming she slept with 1,057 men in just 12 hours. She alleged she broke the record for having s*x with the most partners in a single day.

As DeLuca's post went viral, internet users were quick to express their shock. One sarcastically quipped:

"That smile says it all."

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @FearedBuck)

Many speculated it was a marketing ploy by the rapper.

"Bro marketing scheme to stay relevant is crazy like just pack it up twin," one wrote.

"lol how are you all falling for this. It’s marketing 101 Jesus , you’re all slow," another added.

"That’s pretty funny… clearly trolling," a user commented.

Others shared their opinions on the couple's relationship.

"If they happy, so what," one noted.

"He didn’t have enough with the L, he had to post it online," another remarked.

"I did laugh. That delivery is a damn good sentence. Disgusting, but great," a user wrote reacted to Mabu's caption.

Who is Lil Mabu? All about the 19-year-old drill rapper from New York

Rapper Lil Mabu has gained popularity in recent years for his drill rap. He is best known for his tracks like Move It and Demon Time.

Born Matthew DeLuca, the rapper grew up in New York's Upper East Side. He attended the prestigious Collegiate School, the same one that John F. Kennedy Jr. attended. In a July 2024 interview with GQ, the rapper revealed he was attending Emory University in Atlanta.

According to his profile on Xposure Music, DeLuca was a model student before he turned to music. Per the outlet, he won the 69th Annual Jack Woodruff Memorial Public Speaking Competition and the Jamie Porter Cup for excellence in writing.

Matthew began making music in 2019, but it wasn't until his 2020 song Miss Me that he gained traction. It currently boasts over 650,000 views on YouTube.

A year later, Lil Mabu dropped the drill-inspired track Demon Time, which earned the rapper recognition. It has over 2.8 million views on the platform.

Lil Mabu's subsequent releases, Trip to the Hood and Mathematical Disrespect, both pushed him to stardom. The rapper has collaborated on hit tracks like Mr. Take Ya B*tch (with Chrisean Rock) and Teach Me How to Drill with Fivio Foreign.

It is worth noting that DeLuca is not affiliated with a label or a management and is operating independently. According to his profile on Xposure Music, the rapper has cited Jay-Z, Tupac, and Eminem as his influences.

During his conversation with GQ, Lil Mabu elaborated on his moniker, stating he got it from a classmate in middle school known to "mispronounce everybody’s name." He added:

"In Urdu, a language spoken in Pakistan and India, Mabu means a persevering and hard-working person.nIn Japanese, Mabu is short for mabudachi—which means friend. It’s a play on the words 'my boo' as well."

Elsewhere in the interview, the rapper asserted that he was not a drill rapper but something that he was exposed to in New York. Lil Mabu noted that he had several "melodic" and "poppy" songs that he hadn't released. He added that he would continue to experiment.

Mabu's last album, Young Genius (2024), is available to stream online.

