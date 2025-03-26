"A century of fizzy goodness" — Netizens react as the New York diner that went viral for serving Coca-Cola the old-fashioned way turns 100 this year 

Coca-Cola is one of the most popular bottled beverages in the world, but there was a time when this iconic soda was made to serve— it was mixed fresh using syrup and carbonated water. One New York diner has kept this piece of history alive for decades by still serving Coca-Cola the old-fashioned way.

Lexington Candy Shop is a diner in Manhattan, New York that went viral after a video, uploaded in August 2022, showing the diner's way of preparing Coca-Cola took the internet by storm. The family-run luncheonette, which has been serving patrons since 1925, is celebrating 100 years, as reported by @PopBase on X on March 26, 2025, and fans have reacted to its iconic way of serving Coca-Cola.

X users replied to the tweet by @PopBase, making note of the century mark for the diner and the traditional way of serving Coca-Cola.

"A century of fizzy goodness! 🥤🎉," wrote an X user.

"100 years of classic coke vibes — Cheers to that 🥂," said a user.

"100 years of tradition and still serving Coke the right way! 🍦🥤 That old-school vibe is timeless, " commented another user.

Some other netizens expressed their interest in trying the hand-mixed Coke at the Lexington Candy Shop and adding the diner to their New York trip plans.

"Would love to try it sometime 👀 ," wrote a netizen.

"100 years and still serving soda the OG way—def gotta hit this place next NYC trip 🍨🥤," added another netizen.

"This would be one of my go-to places if I visited New York. A total 1950s classic! ," wrote a user, posting the viral video from 2022.

Serving Coca-Cola the 'old-fashioned way'

Lexington Candy Shop has been serving patrons since 1925 at their diner on the corner of 83rd and Lexington Avenue on the Upper East Side. According to the diner's website, it is one of the last remaining 'luncheonettes' in New York City. Located just three blocks from the Metropolitan Museum of Art and Museum Mile, the diner served classic American fare including all-day breakfast. Customers can order local delivery, takeout, and even call ahead for pickup, according to the diner's website. The diner serves patrons from 7 AM to 6 PM from Monday to Friday, 8 AM to 6 PM on Saturdays, and 8 AM to 4 PM on Sundays.

Lexington Candy Shop's menu, as shared on the website and GrubHub includes a variety of pancakes, homemade soups, salad platters, grills, sandwiches and burgers, sundaes, Ice Cream Fountain Selections and variety of sodas and floats- including the iconic Coke Float and root beer float.

Lexington Candy Shop serves their cola the way it was intended, even though pre-mixed bottled versions of the soda have become the norm. The 'traditional' way of preparing Coca-Cola that the diner follows is pouring the syrup first, adding sparkling water, and mixing it by hand.

The video that went viral was shared by @newyorknico on Instagram in August 2022. It featured one of the diner's employees mixing a glass of Coca-Cola from scratch, sparking curiosity and excitement among viewers, with some eager to taste the 'real' Coca-Cola.

Popular with locals and tourists alike, Lexington Candy Shop has been serving experiences from eras bygone even in 2025. Featured in several films and magazines such as the British Traveler Magazine and Travel + Leisure Family, the diner is holding on to its reputation of being a timeless piece of New York a hundred years strong now.

