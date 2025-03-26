FDA announces recall of over 10,000 cans of Coca-Cola: Reason, locations, and more details explored

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced a recall of over 10,000 Coca-Cola cans. This is due to a potential foreign material contamination, specifically plastic.

This recall affects around 10,000 cans from two specific locations - Illinois and Wisconsin. The recall has been labeled Class II by FDA, which, as per their website, indicates:

"a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote."

The recall was announced on March 24, 2025, and has affected over 10,000 cans.

Coca-Cola Predicts Drop In Profit This Year - Image via: Getty

How to identify the recalled Coca-Cola cans?

The recall affects cans made by Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling, LLC in Milwaukee, Wisonsin. These 12-ounce cans were distributed only in Illinois and Wisconsin. To identify the affected cans, customers are urged to check them for the following information:

Can UPC: 0 49000-00634 6

Pack UPC: UPC 0 49000-02890 4

Date Code: SEP2925MDA

Time Stamp: 1100-1253

“Canned Under Authority of the Coca-Cola Company, Atlanta, GA 30313”

Customers who have an affected can are urged to either discard it or return it to the point of purchase for a full refund. If any customer has consumed the affected drink, they are urged to be vigilant of their health and consult a medical practitioner if illness arises.

Coca-Cola launched new prebiotic sodas last month

On February 18, 2025, the renowned beverage company launched a new lineup of prebiotic sodas with its sub-brand Simply called 'Simply Pop'. These are carbonated drinks with prebiotics and provide some health benefits. The Simply Pop drinks are made with real fruit juices and no added sugar.

Announcing these drinks, the company's CEO of nutrition, Becca Kerr, said:

"We found that consumers, especially the wellness-focused Gen Z-ers and Millennials, were really interested in juice and prebiotic sodas. Since many brands in this category are new, they were looking to align with names they know and trust for both quality and taste."

"This was particularly true for those curious about prebiotic sodas but who hadn't yet taken the leap. We knew that in order to bring new drinkers into the category, we had to strike that perfect balance of innovation and trust."

The Coca-Cola company said the reason to put the prebiotic sodas under Simply, was because it is known for juices. Consumers also identify Simply as a relatively healthier brand. The company's statement read:

"Over more than two decades, Simply has established itself as a leader in juice and consumers have an affinity for the high quality and characteristics of Simply products, making it the ideal brand to lead our exploration and development of the juicy new prebiotic soda."

These new drinks contain 6g dietary fiber, 25mg sodium, 20% vitamin C, and 20% zinc, as per the company's website.

Simply Pop drinks come in 5 flavors - Strawberry, Lime, Pineapple Mango, Fruit Punch, and Citrus Punch. These are available in cans at retail stores and online for $2.49.

Sprite's Chill Cherry Lime becomes permanent

The Coca-Cola Company's another sub-brand, Sprite, announced its Chill lineup last year. It featured a Cherry Lime drink that provided the freshness from lime and a hint of tanginess from the cherry. It was introduced for a limited time but garnered such a great response that it has now become a permanent addition.

It's available at all retailers and online in both sugar and no sugar variants. Sprite has also released a new Strawberry Kiwi flavor to the Chill lineup, available exclusively at Walmart.

