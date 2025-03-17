Sprite releases new Chill Strawberry Kiwi exclusively at Walmart: All you need to know

Sprite has released a new Chill Strawberry Kiwi flavor in its Chill lineup. This new flavor will be available exclusively at Walmart.

The Coca-Cola company introduced Sprite back in 1961 in Germany. It started as a clear lemon-lime flavored drink but has seen multiple flavor variants over the years like cranberry, cherry, grape, and more. The company also introduced a new Chill lineup last year and made it permanent earlier this year.

They have now added a new flavor to the lineup - Strawberry Kiwi.

Sprite's new Chill Strawberry Kiwi flavor explored

The new Strawberry Kiwi flavor is part of the Chill lineup released last year. It features the sweet and sour flavor of strawberry along with the tanginess of kiwi rolled into a drink. It is meant to be a refreshing and delicious drink as we enter the spring season and approach the summer.

This new flavor is exclusively available at Walmart stores only, starting from March 17, 2025. It is available in both 12-ounce cans or 20-ounce bottles and in 12-packs of either.

It is unclear whether these drinks will also be available in the zero sugar version. Moreover, while the original Chill lineup was made permanent, it's also unclear whether the Strawberry Kiwi flavor is here to stay or is a limited time offering.

Fans online are excited to try the new flavor, as they commented on Snackolator's Instagram post announcing it. They wrote comments like:

“Ready for it!! Loved Sprite Chill, because it didnt go flat as quickly as regular Sprite. Excited to see it soon”

"sprite is the only soda ill get excited over new flavors sprite is the best" another user wrote.

Another user wrote:

"Definitely gotta Try it"

Users comments on Snackolator's post

Sprite's Chill lineup explored

The company launched a Chill lineup in April 2024 and labeled it their "coldest-est" offering. The drink, that was initially introduced for a limited time, means to provide a cooling sensation to the customers but without using mint.

The drink brought a cherry lime flavor along with the traditional Sprite flavor to provide a cooling sensation. The company's Sprite Brand Director, Kate Schaufelberger, said in a press release last year:

“When people think about Sprite, they think about cut-through refreshment. With Sprite Chill, we’re doubling down on these signature intrinsics while continuing our legacy of strategic flavor innovation and quenching fans’ thirst for variety and the exclusive badge value associated with trying and sharing limited-time-only beverages and experiences.”

Meanwhile, Feliciti Boucetla, Senior Director, Product Development for Sparkling Flavors, said:

“Consumers today are looking for multisensorial beverage experiences, so we saw a unique opportunity to elevate the crisp, refreshing taste Sprite fans expect with a first-of-its-kind cooling sensation.”

The Chill Cherry Lime flavor became such a hit that it was the best-selling innovation by The Coca-Cola Company, as per Marketing Drive (via The Sun). It brought in around $50 million in sales in just 21 weeks. Announcing the decision to make it permanent earlier this year, Kate Schaufelberger said:

"[Chill] grew Sprite trademark household penetration, which is amazing in a mature category. It recruited consumers into the trademark, which is unbelievable and a standard we always want to achieve with innovation. We not only achieved business results, but put something out in the market that consumers really, really responded to."

The Coca-Cola company will hope the new Strawberry Kiwi flavor also garners a similar reaction.

