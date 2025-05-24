"Like a good father": Perez Hilton reacts to reports of Scott Swift striking a "deal" with Justin Baldoni's team to "protect" Taylor Swift

Perez Hilton recently shared his response to the latest claims of Taylor Swift’s father, Scott, trying to save his daughter by getting into a deal with Justin Baldoni’s team. Hilton’s comments referred to an exclusive report by The Daily Mail on May 23, 2025.

The report stated that an anonymous person allegedly provided evidence to Justin Baldoni’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, which featured details of how Blake Lively’s legal team threatened to reveal Taylor Swift’s private conversations to everyone. The insider claimed that the details were reportedly revealed by Scott Swift.

Meanwhile, in a video shared through his YouTube channel on May 24, 2025, Perez Hilton stated that Scott has been closely involved with his daughter’s life and began referring to the Daily Mail’s report, which mentioned the alleged intentions of Scott behind reportedly giving the evidence to Justin Baldoni’s team.

“Scott seemingly didn’t take this alleged attempt to extort his daughter lightly and decided to take matters into his own hands by cooperating with Baldoni and Freedman in order to protect Swift from any further legal involvement. Like a good father, Scott Swift is there. A disclosure with the Securities and Exchange lists Scott Swift as linked to ten companies affiliated with his daughter, according to Bloomberg.”

Perez said that the companies linked to Scott include merchandising and rights management businesses alongside “entities”, which are the owners of Taylor Swift’s tour bus, private jets, and real estate. Furthermore, Hilton also addressed why Scott reportedly provided the evidence, as he stated:

“Scott Swift did not want his daughter to be dragged into this any further and he voluntarily gave up this information as part of a deal that would include Baldoni’s team withdrawing their subpoena for Taylor.”

Threat allegations against Taylor Swift were signed off after Blake Lively filed a motion

CitizenJournalist @@CJournalist24 BREAKING || 🚨 Blake LIVELY claps back , claiming that the Taylor SWIFT allegations filed by Bryan FREEDMAN are "unequivocally false" AND she further says she will file Sanctions against Bryan FREEDMAN at a later date. 👀 Who else is sat waiting for FREEDMAN's response ?🍿

A report by the New York Post on May 14, 2025, claimed that Taylor was reportedly threatened by Blake’s attorney, Mike Gottlieb, on one particular occasion. The outlet obtained the accusation from a court filing by Justin Baldoni’s attorney, Bryan Freedman.

According to the court documents, Mike had allegedly told Taylor Swift to showcase her support for Blake in the ongoing legal drama. Gottlieb reportedly threatened to reveal Taylor’s private text messages if she rejected the request to support Blake.

Blake Lively’s legal team later filed a motion to sign off on the allegations in Freedman’s court filing. The court documents claimed that Freedman’s legal letter did not include any kind of evidence and made all the accusations based on the details reportedly revealed by an anonymous source. As per the New York Post, the court documents related to the motion also read:

“It should be unnecessary to respond to anonymously sourced, baseless, allegations recklessly levelled without any supporting evidence. It is worth stating for the record, however, that each of the allegations in the Freedman Letter is unequivocally and demonstrably false.”

Zack Peter @@justplainzack Blake Lively is demanding the judge have Justin Baldoni LEAVE TAYLOR SWIFT ALONE!

The court eventually dismissed the claims of Michael Gottlieb’s alleged threats to Taylor Swift. While speaking to the New York Post, a spokesperson for Blake Lively claimed that the court warned Bryan Freedman that any kind of misconduct “may be met with sanctions.” Judge Lewis J. Liman also described the legal letter as irrelevant and added:

“The motion is made pursuant to the Court’s inherent power to prevent abusive or improper use of its docket.”

Blake and Justin’s legal battle started in December 2024, with Lively filing a lawsuit against Baldoni. According to People magazine, the actress alleged in the legal documents that Justin launched a smear campaign against her and displayed unprofessional behavior during the production of their film, It Ends with Us. The duo’s cases are going to trial in March next year.

About the author Anupal Sraban Neog Anupal is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a degree in Political Science. He developed a keen interest in the lives of celebrities, films, TV shows, and box office collections since an early age. After accumulating significant experience as a content writer across varied fields at companies such as The Indian Wire, DigiStatement, and QuirkyByte Media, he eventually settled on writing about his favorite genre - pop culture.



Anupal believes in conducting in-depth research while writing about any topic and relies on varied sources to ensure he produces holistic articles. He also often glances through content that was published in the 80s and 90s to gain a better understanding of the subject he is covering.



Anupal admires Robert Downey Jr., who played one of his favorite Marvel superheroes, Iron Man. He is inspired by the actor's resilience and the determination in overcoming past struggles to building a successful Hollywood career and admires the way he articulates his thoughts while speaking in interviews.



If Anupal could travel back in time, he would love to experience James Cameron's 2009 film 'Avatar' in a theatre full of fans. When he's not busy working, he binges on the latest OTT titles across languages. Know More