What is the name of Jason Kelce's newborn baby? Perez Hilton claims "having Taylor Swift as an aunt would be the coolest"

Perez Hilton recently shared a blog post on X about Jason Kelce’s fourth child, Finnley, whom he welcomed with his wife, Kylie, in March this year, as per People magazine. Hilton tweeted on May 22, 2025, where he added a link to a news piece from his official website, and wrote,
“Having #TaylorSwift as an aunt would be the coolest! All the perks of being her child without all the baggage!”
Jason is the brother of NFL player Travis Kelce, who has been romantically linked to Swift for around two years.
According to People magazine, Taylor and Travis have appeared together on various occasions, including at Coachella 2024. The same year, the former seemingly made her relationship with Kelce official through Instagram with a selfie, featuring Travis alongside Prince William, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte while Taylor was in London as part of the Eras Tour.
The news piece on Hilton’s website also featured Jason Kelce’s statement to Entertainment Tonight this week on May 19, 2025, as he opened up about Taylor Swift meeting his child. Jason told the outlet,
“She’s met [Taylor]. We are fortunate to have them all in. It doesn’t happen often. Everybody’s busy but it was really special. Thankfully, we have a really tight-knit family that makes time for each other and it’s been awesome.”
Jason Kelce reveals what he has been doing after he welcomed his fourth child
As mentioned, Jason became the father of his fourth child in March 2025. He has three more children, including Wyatt, Elliotte, and Bennett, as per People magazine. Kelce announced the news of his child’s birth through Instagram on April 2, 2025. The caption reads,
“Whoop, there she is! Finnley “Finn” Anne Kelce. 3/30/25.”
The lineup included a few snaps of Jason Kelce’s daughter, starting with two close-up shots of the newborn. This was followed by two more pictures, starting with a photo where the child was resting on her mother’s shoulder, and the second one shows Jason holding the baby in his hands.
Meanwhile, Jason Kelce appeared for an interview on his brother Travis’ podcast New Heights on May 21, 2025, opening up on what he has been doing so far after his daughter was born. He said that he has not been in the house for a long time and explained by saying,
“I was not out of the house at all for like a month or two right after the season with a new baby and everything. But we’re getting back out there now. We’re having fun.”
Jason also recalled his experience of participating in the bike ride event, Eagles Autism Challenge, saying that he was satisfied with himself, considering that he managed to record a “respectable time” during the ride. According to Elle magazine, Kylie and Jason have donated to the Eagles Autism Challenge over the years.