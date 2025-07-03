"Seems like the bubble has burst"- Perez Hilton reacts after American Express sues Bhad Bhabie for $674k in unpaid credit card charges

Social media commentator and podcaster Perez Hilton weighed in on the recent legal trouble surrounding Danielle Bregoli, also known as Bhad Bhabie, after American Express filed a lawsuit against the rapper and influencer.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel on July 3, Hilton stated that she was “struggling” despite her online persona as a rapper and “full-time spicy content creator."

"It seems like the bubble has burst for the artist formerly known as Cash Me Outside. That's right, Danielle Bregoli, aka that chick from Dr. Phil, who went on to be a sometimes rapper and full-time spicy content creator, is struggling at the moment financially," Hilton remarked.

According to a People Magazine report dated July 2, 2025, American Express filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court that same day, claiming Bhad Bhabie owed a total of $674,452.40 in unpaid charges. The financial giant alleged that Bhabie breached a credit agreement by failing to make required payments.

As detailed in the court documents:

"Plaintiff extended credit to Defendant for purchases and/or cash advances by Defendants and/or persons acting with Defendants’ permission on the American Express account… Defendant promised to repay Plaintiff for all charges, fees, and interest on the Account by paying the balance in full every month or by making monthly payments".

Hilton pointed to the lawsuit as evidence, adding that she was being "sued for hundreds of thousands of dollars by a very reputable creditor", despite her previous claims of making "buco bucks" through her O*lyF*ns account.

"And maybe she did and just wasted most of it cuz she has not been paying her bills," he added.

Hilton also pointed out the timeline of Bregoli’s unpaid debt, emphasizing how rapidly it had piled up. He reported that although she had held the American Express account since April 2021, she had stopped making payments by December 2024. In just six and a half months after that, she had reportedly "racked over $600,000 in debt" that she hadn’t paid.

Bhad Bhabie praises O*lyF*ns during interview, calls it’s a good way” to make money “fast”

Bhad Bhabie: Image via Getty Images

Just days before the lawsuit against her surfaced, Bhad Bhabie praised O*lyF*ns in a candid interview with Interview Magazine on June 30, 2025. In the rapid-fire segment with the publication, Bhabie was asked to share her thoughts on various topics. When the subject of O*lyF*ns came up, she didn’t hesitate, describing it as a fast track to financial success.

"A good way to make a lot of money really fast," she said.

Bhad Bhabie rose to fame in 2016 after a now-viral appearance on Dr. Phil, titled 'I Want to Give Up My Car-Stealing, Knife-Wielding, Twerking 13-Year-Old Daughter Who Tried to Frame Me for a Crime'. However, she has consistently credited her O*lyF*ns career for sustaining her success beyond that viral moment.

According to a July 16, 2024, report from Complex, the Gucci Flip Flops singer revealed via her Instagram Stories that she had earned nearly $60 million on the platform in just over three years. She shared a screenshot of her all-time earnings, which showed that she had joined O*lyF*ns in April 2021 and quickly shattered records.

The screenshot indicated that her total gross earnings had surpassed $71 million, with net earnings exceeding $57 million. Of that, over $32 million reportedly came from direct messages alone, making her praise for the platform easy to understand.

This wasn’t the first time Bhabie had opened up about her O*lyF*ns success. In May 2023, she had already given fans a glimpse into her revenue, sharing monthly statements from her debut year. At the time, she reported earning a staggering $18 million in April 2021 alone.

In fact, as per the Complex report, Bhad Bhabie’s page was an instant hit, grossing over $1 million within just six hours of its launch. She maintained both a free and a premium page, with the premium priced at $23.99 per month.

Currently, Bhad Bhabie is active on On*yF*ns, where she is reportedly the highest-earning creator. Additionally, Bhabie has also been involved in a feud with Alabama Barker. As per E! News, on Feb 25, 2025, the rapper released a diss track targeting the 19-year-old directly, titled Ms. Whitman.

