Bhad Bhabie Net Worth — Fortune explored as rapper gets sued by American Express in $674K lawsuit for alleged unpaid credit card charges

On July 2, 2025, internet personality and rapper Bhad Bhabie was sued for $674,452.40 in Los Angeles County Superior Court by American Express, a multinational financial services corporation.
According to PEOPLE's July 2, 2025, report, the credit card company alleged that Bhad Bhabie, whose real name is Danielle Peskowitz Bregoli, breached a credit agreement by failing to pay. The court documents obtained by the publication mention:
“Plaintiff extended credit to Defendant for purchases and/or cash advances by Defendants and/or persons acting with Defendants’ permission on the American Express account XXXX‑XXXX‑X5000 (the “Account”). Defendant promised to repay Plaintiff for all charges, fees, and interest on the Account by paying the balance in full every month or by making monthly payments.”
The lawsuit also mentions that American Express agreed to extend credit to Danielle Bregoli on April 21, 2021. However, the rapper stopped making payments around December 19, 2024. American Express is seeking damages for breach of contract and claiming repayment of the full balance.
On the other hand, Instagram page The Shade Room posted an exclusive response from Bhad Bhabie concerning the lawsuit on July 2, 2025. The rapper said,
“Sh*t not true. Where do they get this sh*t from?”
As for her monetary accumulation, according to Celebrity Net Worth, Danielle Bregoli has a net worth of $35 million.
Bhad Bhabie's fortune explored in the wake of $674K worth American Express lawsuit
Bhad Bhabie's claim to fame was her 2016 appearance on a Dr. Phil segment titled "I Want to Give Up My Car-Stealing, Knife-Wielding, Twerking 13-Year-Old Daughter Who Tried to Frame Me for a Crime."
During her appearance on the show, Bregoli made headlines by using the phrase "Cash me ousside how bow dah" which turned into a viral meme. Bregoli released her first rap song These Heaux in August 2017, which made her the youngest female rapper to debut on the Billboard Hot 100.
Apart from her rap career, Bhad Bhabie has earned massive amounts of money from OnlyFans, a subscription-based social media platform. She is one of the highest-earning celebrities on the platform.
Additionally, as per the receipts Bregoli has shared on social media between April 1, 2021, and July 11, 2024, the rapper made $71.3 million on OnlyFans. Her net earnings during that period amount to $57 million.
According to Celebrity Net Worth's data, Bhad Bhabie charges $40K for meet and greet sessions, makes $100-$300,000 per month via paid social endorsements, has made $2 million from product placements in music videos, and can make upto $100k for a single paid social media post.
Additionally, according to Billboard's report dated July 2019, the Geek'd rapper signed a $1 million worldwide publishing deal with Pulse Music Group. In January 2019, Bregoli landed a $900L endorsement deal with Copy-Cat Cosmetics, wherein she was required to promote the brand in her music videos and on her social media page.
In terms of investment, Bhad Bhabie bought a $6 million mansion in Florida in March 2022 and also has a home in Calabasas.
Apart from the recent lawsuit against her by American Express, Bregoli made headlines due to her feud with Travis Barker's daughter, Alabama, over Bregoli's former partner, Le Vaughn.
Bregoli and Alabama exchanged jabs at one another via rap songs and social media.