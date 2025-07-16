Author Vicky Ward tells Megyn Kelly that Maddie Mogen was “the target” of Bryan Kohberger’s 2022 Idaho Murders

Bryan Kohberger, who was arrested for the gruesome murders of Idaho University students Madison "Maddie" Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin, pleaded guilty on July 2. However, Bryan Kohberger did not reveal the motive of the murder while accepting that he killed the four students intentionally.

Author James Patterson and investigative reporter Vicky Ward released their collaborative book, The Idaho Four: An American Tragedy, based on these murders. The book tried to offer a potential motive for killing. Vicky Ward appeared on Megyn Kelly's podcast on July 16 and offered some insights on the murders by Bryan Kohberger.

Kelly reported that Vicky Ward interviewed over 300 people to obtain "new facts" on the Idaho murders. Kelly questioned Ward if Maddie Mogen was the target of Bryan Kohberger and what her reason was for believing the same. To this, the author replied:

"That's the target. Yes. And you know, I went and traced Kobberger's footsteps and, you know, the routes he drove that the police know about... there's only one place you could park behind that house where they all lived on King Road in Moscow. And when you park your car there at this cul-de-sac at the back... You had a direct view really onto one person's bedroom, and that was Maddie Mogen."

Vicky Ward added that she visited the house and met one of the victims' friends who lived next door. The friend shared that she would see Maddie through her window in the evening while parking her car there. Ward told her that she would smile while spotting Maddie doing makeup at her vanity.

Ward also said that police reports suggested that Bryan was watching the house from his car before entering.

"It appeared from the police report that Bryan Kohberger would have been sitting in his car watching the house at least 12 times prior to the night of the murders in November 13th, 2022. So that was exactly what room she was in and where to go when he entered," she said.

Vicky Ward cited the social media activity of Bryan Kohberger to claim that Maddie Mogen was her primary target

The co-writer of The Idaho Four: An American Tragedy also highlighted the social media activities of Bryan Kohberger, suggesting he was primarily after Maddie Mogen.

"Then it seemed from the social media digital footprint that he had, you know, he had slipped into the DMs of all three of the women, but the only one of them who he really, um, liked the photos and all the rest of it of by herself was Maddie," Vicky Ward said.

She further added that the social media activities of Bryan were in the court records. Vicky further claimed that some of the family members of the victims said that Kohberger liked only those pictures of Maddie Mogen's friends in which she was there.

Vicky also mentioned in her book that Maddie Mogen's close friends had also suggested that Maddie might have rejected Bryan's proposal.

"It's their best guess that, um, she probably people were always asking her out and she was always sort of flicking her hair and saying no. I mean, she had a serious boyfriend. But that is their best guess that that's what happened," Ward added.

The official words have not come out on whether Maddie Mogen was the primary target of Bryan Kohberger. He pleaded guilty to burglary and four counts of first-degree murder in a plea deal to avoid the death penalty. The sentencing is scheduled for July 23.

