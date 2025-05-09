Where is Bryan Kohberger's family now? Details explored ahead of Dateline on NBC 

As Bryan Kohberger prepares to stand trial in August 2025 for the 2022 murders of four University of Idaho students, public attention has turned to his family, who remain based in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania.

His parents, Michael and MaryAnn Kohberger, were longtime employees of the Pleasant Valley School District before their retirement, and his two older sisters, Amanda and Melissa, were previously working in education and mental health. His parents currently reside in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania, as per CBS.

According to a CNN report dated May 24, 2023 the Kohbergers were present in their Pennsylvania home when law enforcement arrested Bryan on December 30, 2022.

Despite facing subpoenas and financial hardship, including a history of bankruptcy filings, his family has maintained contact and publicly expressed support for his legal rights while also acknowledging the pain of the victims’ families.

As per CBS News report dated May 8, 2025, a judge has granted all four family members permission to attend the trial, even if they are called to testify. Their presence will likely draw further focus during Dateline: The Terrible Night on King's Road airing on May 9, 2025 on NBC, at 9/8c.

Where is Bryan Kohberger's family now?

As per a CBS News report dated May 8, 2025, Michael and MaryAnn Kohberger currently reside in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania, inside the Indian Mountain Lake gated community. A judge recently ruled that they and their two daughters, Amanda and Melissa, are allowed to attend Bryan's upcoming murder trial even if they are later called as witnesses.

This ruling followed a previous motion from the prosecution that sought to exclude them from courtroom proceedings. As per the CBS report, Judge Steven Hippler wrote,

“The Court—exercising its discretion—finds good cause to excuse Defendant’s immediate family (i.e., parents and siblings) from the anticipated exclusion order."

Following Bryan Kohberger’s arrest, his family issued a statement through his public defender, as per The New York Post report dated January 1, 2023, stating,

"We have fully cooperated with law enforcement agencies in an attempt to seek the truth and promote his presumption of innocence rather than judge unknown facts and make erroneous assumptions."

Suspicions began forming within the family during the 2022 holiday period. One of Bryan’s sisters expressed concerns about his behavior, pointing out his proximity to the crime scene and the vehicle match. This led some family members to search his white Hyundai Elantra. However, no incriminating evidence was reportedly found at that time.

Bryan Kohberger's father, Michael, worked in maintenance at Pleasant Valley School District until 2019

Bryan Kohberger, the man facing trial for the 2022 killings of four University of Idaho students, was arrested at his parents' Pennsylvania home on December 30, 2022. Since then, public interest has grown around his family, including their background, public response, and current status ahead of the upcoming trial.

According to The New York Post report dated January 3, 2023, both of Kohberger’s parents, Michael and MaryAnn Kohberger, were employed by the Pleasant Valley School District for over a decade. Michael held a maintenance role from 2006 to 2019.

Grand jury testimony and household history

As per CNN's report dated May 24, 2023, both of Kohberger's parents were subpoenaed to testify before a Pennsylvania grand jury. Michael reportedly attempted to have the subpoena dismissed but was unsuccessful. MaryAnn had already testified. The family, according to financial filings, previously filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in 1996 and again in 2010.

Bryan’s mother also drew public attention for her past letters to the Pocono Record concerning school shootings and gun violence. Her daughter Melissa, a licensed therapist in New Jersey, had one of her poems published in the paper. Both sisters lost their jobs following their brother’s arrest.

The trial, scheduled to begin in August 2025 in Ada County, Idaho, will determine Bryan Kohberger’s fate. If convicted of the charges, which include four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary, he may face the death penalty.

Coverage in Dateline: The Terrible Night on King's Road

NBC's upcoming episode, Dateline: The Terrible Night on King's Road, airing May 9, is expected to explore new police findings. These include Bryan Kohberger’s alleged internet searches related to serial killers and nonconsensual pornography.

As per an NBC News report dated May 8, 2025, he reportedly looked up terms like "forced" and "drugged" before and after the murders. Investigators suggest this may point to a premeditated mindset. Surveillance footage and DNA evidence collected from a knife sheath found at the crime scene also feature prominently in the case.

As the trial draws near, all eyes remain on both the proceedings and the family dynamics unfolding around Bryan Kohberger.

Stay tuned for more updates.

