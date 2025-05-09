Is there a new episode of Dateline this week (May 9, 2025)? Explained

Yes, Dateline is coming up with an all-new special that features never-before-explored insights from the case of the accused killer, Bryan Kohberger. Titled The Terrible Night on King Road, the Dateline episode airs today, Friday, May 9, 2025, at 9 PM ET.

The episode will delve into exclusive new details about the investigation into the murders of four University of Idaho students, Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.

Kohberger was convicted of their murders, and this full case and trial will be explored using video, photographic, and digital materials, which eventually led to the tracking down and arrest of Bryan Kohberger.

Who is Bryan Kohberger, and what did he do?

Bryan Kohberger has been accused of the murders of University of Idaho students Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin, and he is set to go on trial in 2025. All four victims were found stabbed to death in the same Moscow, Idaho, residence in November 2022.

Following the chilling murder of the four students, authorities began an investigation that eventually linked Kohberger to the killings when traces of DNA found on a knife sheath led to him. He was arrested soon after in 2022.

Moreover, the police were able to track Kohberger's cell phone on the night of the murders, and according to an NBC News report, Kohberger’s phone was found connected to a tower providing coverage within 100 meters of the house where the murders happened, about 23 times over four months.

The phone was always found connected after sunset, and the last recorded visit was just six days before the killings. Kohberger's lawyer, Anne Taylor, defended him, saying that he was out driving by himself on the night of the murders and that he was not the perpetrator.

Bryan Kohberger is set to go on trial on August 11, 2025, in Ada County. If he is found guilty, he could be sentenced to death.

Tonight's Dateline episode explores the details of Kohberger's case

On tonight's NBC special Dateline episode, which will be reported by Dateline correspondent Keith Morrison, the arrest of Bryan Kohberger will be explored in detail, along with the murder case of the four students.

Morrison has spoken to friends and family of the victims, criminology experts, genetics experts, and former students who knew Kohberger to bring to viewers a detailed perspective of Kohberger's case.

One of the interview subjects is graduate student, Holly, who told Morrison about her interaction with Kohberger:

“I was kind of mingling and socializing and started chatting with this guy, and he had told me that he had just moved and he was starting his PhD. I definitely felt a little obligated to chat with him, because to me, he seemed a little awkward. Kind of like you might expect for a PhD student who didn't know anyone at the party and was maybe trying his best to kind of get out there and be social and make friends."

Bryan Kohberger's case is one of the cases that Dateline has been covering in parts. The show previously aired two specials on the investigation, and today's broadcast comes just months before Kohberger is set to go on trial after having made a not-guilty plea.

Dateline is going to air The Terrible Night on King Road today, Friday, May 9, 2025, at 9 PM ET on NBC. The episode can also be streamed on Peacock.

