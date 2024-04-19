Dateline NBC: Where is Joseph George Sutherland now? Details explored

The upcoming Dateline episode will shine a spotlight on the long-unsolved double murders of Erin Gilmour and Susan Tice, which have remained unresolved for nearly four decades. The recent breakthrough in the investigation led to the conviction of Joseph George Sutherland after 39 years. The two women were found s*xually assaulted and brutally stabbed in their apartments, each four months apart.

The Toronto Police found a match in the DNA from both crime scenes and got to work with the help of Othram Inc. The DNA sample led investigators to the 61-year-old Sutherland, who was eventually sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 21 years. Joseph George Sutherland is presently incarcerated at the Toronto South Detention Centre.

The official synopsis of the episode reads—

"The separate murders of two women in Toronto ignite an investigation that spans four decades, taking detectives from the big city to a remote, northern town."

The Dateline NBC episode titled Evil Walked Through the Door airs on April 19, 2024, at 9 pm EST.

Why was Joseph George Sutherland arrested?

Joseph George Sutherland was arrested in connection with two murders that were committed in 1983. The Toronto Police had begun investigating the case on August 17, 1983, when Susan Tice's body was found in her bedroom. She was a family therapist who worked with disadvantaged children.

The mother of four, Susan, had recently moved to her new home on Grace Street in Bickford Park and was slated to attend a family function in Brampton. As she failed to turn up at the event, a male relative dropped by her house to find her r*ped and stabbed 13 times to death in her disheveled bedroom, per Oxygen.

Four months later, the daughter of Fiji Water founder and Barrick Gold co-founder, David Gilmour, was found dead under similar circumstances in her Yorkville apartment. Erin Gilmour was 22 and an aspiring fashion designer when she was murdered. She was found r*ped and stabbed twice by her boyfriend, Anthony Munk, according to the Toronto Star.

According to PEOPLE, the detectives working on the case were able to establish a link between the two murders using the DNA sample collected from the crime scene. With the arrest of the Golden State Killer using DNA technology, the Toronto Homicide detectives zeroed in on the unidentified suspect using genetic genealogy.

The Toronto Police worked with Othram Inc. and were able to narrow down the suspect to the Sutherland family. As the rest of the brothers were eliminated, the officials arrested 61-year-old Joseph George Sutherland, an IT professional from Moosonee, Northern Ontario.

Where is Joseph George Sutherland now?

The investigators closed the cold case of the 1983 double murders in Toronto with the arrest of Joseph George Sutherland in November 2022, per CBC News. The officials obtained a warrant for Sutherland's DNA sample and then confronted with the result.

Joseph George Sutherland confessed to his crimes and pleaded guilty to the murders of Erin Gilmour and Susan Tice in October 2023, according to the Toronto City News. He was sentenced to life in prison on two counts of second-degree murder.

Sutherland will not be eligible for parole for 21 years. He presently remains incarcerated at the Toronto South Detention Centre.

The Dateline NBC episode titled Evil Walked Through the Door is set to release on April 19, 2024, at 9 pm EST.