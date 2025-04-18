Is there a new episode of Dateline tonight (April 18, 2025)? Explained

There are no new episodes of Dateline airing today, April 18, 2025, as NBC is rerunning a season 31 episode, titled A Cool Desert Morning, tonight. The episode follows Susan Winters, a Nevada lawyer who died in 2015. Her death was initially ruled a suicide.

Ad

The episode follows Susan’s parents, Danny and Avis Winters, as they fight for justice for seven years, questioning the police and the court system and trying to uncover the truth about their daughter’s death.

The story is covered by Dateline reporter Josh Mankiewicz, who interviews Susan’s parents, lawyer Tony Sgro, private investigators, and other key people involved.

A Cool Desert Morning's official synopsis reads:

"A family begins a relentless pursuit of justice after the death of Nevada attorney Susan Winters is ruled a suicide. Correspondent Josh Mankiewicz speaks to Susan’s parents about the seven-year case and their efforts to push back against the criminal justice system."

Ad

Trending

Dateline will air this episode tonight, April 18, 2025, at 9 pm EST on NBC.

Dateline's A Cool Desert Morning: Susan Winters' murder case explored

Dateline: A Cool Desert Morning (Representative image via Pexels)

According to multiple sources, Nevada attorney Susan Winters died unexpectedly in 2015, and her husband, Dr. Gregory Brent Dennis, told police that she committed suicide by drinking antifreeze, a poisonous chemical.

Ad

Gregory also claimed that before her death, Susan had searched on the internet for questions like "How does antifreeze work?" Susan was reportedly found to have amounts of antifreeze and oxycodone (a strong painkiller) in her body.

During the investigation, several things came to light that completely changed the case. The most important fact was that the last internet search was done at 5:15 am, but at that time, Susan was already unconscious and had a lethal amount of antifreeze and OxyCONTIN (a powerful painkiller) in her body, as per the People.

Ad

This proved the internet search was not done by Susan Winters, but by someone else. Reportedly, at the time of the Google search, Susan was already unconscious, and her body was in a corpse-like state.

As per multiple sources, the investigation found that Susan's husband, Brent Dennis, was struggling with a cocaine addiction and was also facing a severe financial situation.

Reportedly, he had no money left, and his wife had an insurance policy that could have provided Brent with a sum of $2 million in case of her death.

Ad

Brent Dennis sentenced in wife's death, eligible for parole in 2025

Dateline: A Cool Desert Morning (Representative image via Pexels)

According to multiple sources, in 2017, Dr. Gregory was arrested for the murder of his wife, Susan Winters. However, he entered an Alford plea (in which the accused does not admit he committed the crime but admits the prosecution has enough evidence to convict him) and pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

Ad

As mentioned in the Las Vegas Sun, defense attorney Richard Schonfeld said:

"Brent Dennis resolved this case without making any admission of guilt in order to eventually return his life to normalcy."

As per the reports, the trial was postponed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Brent was eventually sentenced to 3 to 10 years in prison in May 2022.

According to Court TV, he is currently serving his sentence at the Southern Desert Correctional Center in Indian Springs, Nevada, and is eligible for parole beginning May 4, 2025.

Ad

To find out more about this case, watch Dateline: A Cool Desert Morning, airing tonight at 9 PM EST, only on NBC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suryansh Saraswat Suryansh Saraswat is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from the Asian Academy of Film and Television. Additionally, he has a one-year diploma in Electronic Media and a three-year diploma in Dramatic Arts.



Prior to Sportskeeda, Suryansh worked as a Hindi writer at Pocket FM for a year. He also has two years of experience in filmmaking and media content creation, where he developed strong research, scriptwriting, and content production skills.



Suryansh is passionate about the entertainment industry, particularly its ability to unite people and spark conversations through movies, music, reality TV, and celebrity trends. He strives to report accurate, relevant, and ethical information by using reliable sources, cross-checking facts, staying updated, and writing responsibly.



He enjoys reading novels and plays, watching films, and pursuing photography in his free time. He is particularly fascinated by the 90s era, which he considers the golden age of Indian cinema. He especially loves films starring Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. Know More