Where is Jason Chen now? Details explored ahead of Dateline on NBC

Jason Chen is currently serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for the 2022 murder of his girlfriend, Jasmine Pace. Jason Chen is currently serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole at the Bledsoe County Correctional Complex, as reported by WDEF on February 6, 2025.

Ad

According to a Newsweek report dated January 21, 2025, the 22-year-old University of Tennessee student was found dead five days after being reported missing. Her body was discovered inside a suitcase near the Tennessee River.

The case will be revisited on April 13, 2025, in the episode of Dateline titled The Pin at Apartment 210.

The investigation reportedly revealed that Jasmine had been stabbed over 60 times, handcuffed, and shackled before being disposed of. According to a Court TV report dated January 21, 2025, investigators found traces of blood in multiple areas of Jason Chen’s Chattanooga residence, along with indications that someone had tried to clean the scene.

Ad

Trending

A WDEF report dated February 6, 2025, added that surveillance footage, phone records, and vehicle tracking data further tied Chen to the crime. Jason Chen was convicted after less than an hour of jury deliberation, as reported by WTVC on January 21, 2025.

Police apprehended Jason Chen, the victim’s ex-boyfriend, after investigators uncovered substantial evidence linking him to the crime scene

Ad

Jason Chen was arrested in late November 2022 after investigators uncovered extensive evidence connecting him to the death of 22-year-old Jasmine Pace, a University of Tennessee at Chattanooga student.

As highlighted in the Dateline episode The Pin at Apartment 210, the case drew national attention due to the rapid pace of the investigation and the severity of the crime. Pace’s remains were discovered inside a suitcase discarded near the Tennessee River, several days after her family had reported her missing.

Ad

According to a Distractify report dated April 12, 2025, Jasmine’s mother, Catrina Pace, became suspicious after her daughter failed to show up for Thanksgiving and a strange location ping from Jasmine’s phone was missing.

Using the MyChevy app, she located Jasmine’s abandoned car near the Signal View condominiums. Subsequently, she entered Jason Chen’s apartment, where she found her daughter’s credit cards and ID but no sign of Jasmine.

Ad

Authorities obtained a search warrant shortly afterwards. As per the Distractify report dated, blood was discovered on the hardwood floor, grout, and carpet, with visible splatter on the bathroom wall.

Investigators described signs of a violent altercation and found that efforts had been made to clean up the crime scene. A Court TV article dated January 21, 2025, noted that surveillance video later showed Jason Chen buying cleaning products and operating Jasmine’s vehicle while she was unaccounted for.

Ad

On December 1, 2022, Jasmine Pace’s remains were discovered inside a suitcase that had been enclosed in multiple trash bags. A medical examiner later confirmed she had been stabbed more than 60 times. Local 3 News reported that her body was shackled and handcuffed, consistent with the prosecution’s claim of premeditation.

Expand Tweet

Ad

During the trial, Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp told the court, “Premeditation was involved,” according to Newsweek.

Jason Chen was taken into custody at his family’s home in Nashville and formally charged with first-degree murder and the abuse of a corpse. His trial began in January 2025. Prosecutors presented forensic and digital evidence linking him to the crime, while the defence argued it was a crime of passion sparked by an argument.

Ad

However, after 45 minutes of deliberation, a jury unanimously found Chen guilty, as confirmed by a Fox News Chattanooga report dated January 21, 2025.

Ad

During sentencing, the emotional toll of the case was made clear. Jasmine’s cousin, Jacqueline White, dropped 60 stones into a jar one for each stab wound.

“His mere presence defiles this very court,” she said, as per Newsweek.

Her father, Travis Pace, highlighted the enduring consequences.

“We lost her children. We lost her grandchildren. The entire family tree has been cut down,” he said.

Ad

Chen’s mother pleaded for leniency.

“I pray to the judge and jury to give him a chance so that he could go home and restart his life,” she said.

Jason Chen is currently serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole at the Bledsoe County Correctional Complex. His defence filed a motion for a new trial, but as per WDEF’s February 6, 2025, report, his attorney also moved to withdraw from the case.

Ad

This high-profile murder case will be revisited on NBC’s Dateline in the April 13, 2025, broadcast, offering a detailed look at the events leading to Jason Chen’s conviction.

Stay tuned for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Santanu Das Santanu Das is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. He honed his innate talent for storytelling and cultural analysis while pursuing a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. Growing up captivated by Hollywood films such as Forrest Gump, The Pursuit of Happyness, Dead Poets Society, and more, Santanu developed a deep appreciation for cinema and enjoys looking beyond the surface of entertainment.



With a keen eye for detail and an 'early mover mindset,' Santanu actively navigates the popular culture landscape, often spotting trends before they gain traction. This proactive approach enables him to craft timely and relevant content that resonates with readers, bridging the gap between contemporary trends and their societal impact.



Santanu admires celebrities like Christian Bale and Freddie Mercury for their dedication to their craft and their ability to push boundaries with each project. Additionally, IShowSpeed has caught his attention as an influential figure who embodies Gen Z humor.



To unwind, Santanu enjoys listening to podcasts, pushing through a workout at the gym, and exploring the outdoors. Know More