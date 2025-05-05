Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5 episode 5: Release date, time, where to watch, and what to expect 

Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5 keeps gaining momentum with each new episode. Detective Elliot Stabler's quest for justice becomes increasingly perilous as his investigation of the Camorra and the Los Santos gang places not just himself but also his family in danger. The episode 4, Promesse Infrante, brought it all to a head, particularly in the last few moments when his youngest son, Eli, was compelled to make an almost life-changing decision in the course of duty.

Ad

Episode 4 brought increasing tensions in the Spezzano household, escalating tensions between competitive crime syndicates, and a dramatic emotional payoff that will dictate the course of the season from here on out. With bodies found, Eli squarely implicated in a shooting and death, The fallout in episode 5, which is set to release on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 10 pm ET, is sure to rock the task force and Stabler's private life to its foundation.

Ad

Trending

Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5: Release date and time

Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5, episode 5 will air on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET. New episodes are streaming every Thursday night.

Time Zone Release Date Release Time Eastern Time (ET) Thursday, May 8, 2025 10:00 pm Central Time (CT) Thursday, May 8, 2025 9:00 pm Mountain Time (MT) Thursday, May 8, 2025 8:00 pm Pacific Time (PT) Thursday, May 8, 2025 7:00 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) Friday, May 9, 2025 2:00 am Central European Time (CET) Friday, May 9, 2025 4:00 am India Standard Time (IST) Friday, May 9, 2025 7:30 am

Ad

Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5: Where to watch

Ad

You can stream episode 5 of Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5 exclusively on Peacock. Although the first episode of the season aired on NBC as a special event, the remainder of the season is streaming-only. All episodes in the Law & Order franchise—SVU, Criminal Intent, and the original series- are available for streaming.

What to expect from Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5 episode 5

Still from the series (Image via YouTube/Peacock)

Following the explosive end of episode 4, episode 5 is expected to dive into the emotional and procedural fallout from Eli Stabler’s shooting of Pietro Spezzano. The incident, which left Pietro dead, marks a pivotal moment for Eli, who is just beginning his law enforcement career. The NYPD and internal affairs will undoubtedly scrutinize the use of force, adding immense pressure to both father and son.

Ad

Stabler, already teetering on a tightrope with his ties to the Spezzanos, particularly Isabella, will probably find himself torn between duty and the fallout from his proximity to the case. Meanwhile, Reyes continues to be deep-cover embedded with Los Santos, reporting back to the OCCB as gang tensions continue to boil over. Expect significant developments, changing allegiances, and new dangers as Stabler struggles to keep everything afloat.

Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5 episode 4 recap

Ad

Episode 4 began with Stabler visiting a therapy session, one ordered by the department. Although he resists sharing, it's an indication that even he is aware of the psychological cost of his job. Meanwhile, Reyes discovers that Los Santos is hiring, and he goes undercover once more, putting his life in danger to gather information. The gang's new leader, Angel Acosta, is planning a strike against the Camorra.

The Spezzano family dynamics are falling apart. Roman is pulling his younger brother Pietro into the world of crime, and their sister is suspicious. When Isabella discovers a gun in Pietro's stuff, she's compelled to face the ugly reality about her family's life in organized crime.

Ad

Stabler suspects Father Antonio, a parish priest, of being an intermediary for the Camorra. Isabella verifies this when she spots Antonio at the station, identifying him as a friend of her jailed brother Rocco. Stabler's private life disintegrates meanwhile—his kids leave home following a recent assault, and Eli inadvertently reveals Isabella's visit to superiors, causing internal worries over Stabler's impartiality.

It all leads up to a brutal shootout between Los Santos and the Spezzanos. Pietro almost kills Reyes, but when he refuses to let go of his gun, Eli shoots and kills him. The show ends in shocked silence, with Stabler understanding that the boundaries between his professional and personal lives have permanently crossed over.

Ad

Catch the latest episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5 streaming on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankur Pandey Ankur Pandey covers all things pop culture and entertainment at Sportskeeda. He holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication from St. Xavier's College in Mumbai, which has equipped him with exceptional storytelling, and communication skills. With over a year of experience as a news anchor & producer at ITV Network, Ankur has interviewed notable Indian celebrities including, Anu Malik and Shalin Bhanot. His insightful coverage of environmental issues also earned him further recognition.



His fascination with media trends and their profound impact on society ignited his passion for working in the dynamic entertainment industry while ensuring ethical reporting through thorough research. On a personal level, Ankur admires the versatility and environmental advocacy of Leonardo DiCaprio, and would choose to experience The Lord of the Rings trilogy for its monumental cinematic journey.



In his free time, Ankur enjoys reading to gain new perspectives and traveling to immerse himself in diverse cultures, all while keeping an active lifestyle. Know More