Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5- Full cast and character list explored

Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5 premiered on April 17, 2025, with a special crossover event on NBC before shifting to Peacock, where fresh episodes are released weekly. Season 5 includes 10 episodes and continues straight from the cliffhanger of season 4, which concluded with explosive revelations surrounding Detective Stabler's family—his brother Joey's criminal activity and the revelation that Stabler is to become a grandfather.

This season continues the show’s signature blend of serialized storytelling, high-stakes undercover work, and deeply personal family dynamics, with a lineup of familiar characters and intriguing new additions.

Main cast & characters of Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5

1) Christopher Meloni as Senior Detective Elliot Stabler

Still from the series (Image via YouTube/Peacock)

Christopher Meloni returns as his legendary character Elliot Stabler, who is now an older senior detective in the Organized Crime Control Bureau. Meloni first appeared as Stabler on Law & Order: SVU in 1999 and introduced the character to this spin-off in 2021. During season 5, Stabler has perilous cases alongside dealing with intricate family dynamics, particularly with his brother Randall.

2) Danielle Moné Truitt as Sergeant Ayanna Bell

Danielle Mone Truitt at the "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" 25th Anniversary Celebration at Edge at Hudson Yards on January 16, 2024. ( Image via Getty)

Danielle Moné Truitt reprises her role of Sergeant Bell, the serious and calculating commander of the OCCB. Bell has evolved as a go-to ally for Stabler over the years, and this season her command is pushed to new heights as the Bureau confronts ever more sophisticated crime syndicates.

3) Rick Gonzalez as Detective Bobby Reyes

Rick Gonzalez (left) and Christopher Meloni (Image via Instagram/rickgonzalez)

First appearing in season 3, Rick Gonzalez stars as Detective Reyes in Law & Order: Organized Crime, an undercover expert. A hard-knock background and intense sympathy for victims have made Reyes the team's emotional compass much of the time. His chameleon-like talent for adopting multiple personas makes him one of the unit's most useful tools.

4) Dean Norris as Randall Stabler

Dean Norris attends SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations - "The Parenting" at SAG-AFTRA Foundation Robin Williams Center on April 16, 2025 in New York City. (Image via Getty)

Now a series regular, Dean Norris reprises his role as Elliot's older brother in Law & Order: Organized Crime, Randall Stabler. A familiar face from Breaking Bad, Norris lends gravity to the character of Randall, a man attempting to balance loyalty with moral limits. His arc intersects with the aftermath of their younger brother Joey's criminal activities.

5) Ainsley Seiger as Detective Jet Slootmaekers

Ainsley Seiger attends the "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" 25th Anniversary Celebration at Edge at Hudson Yards on January 16, 2024 in New York City. (Image via Getty Images)

Ainsley Seiger reprises her role as Jet Slootmaekers in Law & Order: Organized Crime, the cybercrime specialist with a confident personality. Jet's combination of technical expertise and street-level experience makes her an exceptional character. As the team's youngest member, she is full of fresh ideas and unparalleled digital capabilities.

Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5- Supporting cast

The supporting cast of Law & Order: Organized Crime includes:

Mariska Hargitay as Captain Olivia Benson - Mariska Hargitay guest stars as Olivia Benson in a Law & Order crossover episode that launches season 5. Her on-screen reunion with Stabler further delves into their rich professional past and unfinished personal relationship. Sparks and emotional depth are what fans can anticipate when these two legends share the screen.

- Mariska Hargitay guest stars as Olivia Benson in a Law & Order crossover episode that launches season 5. Her on-screen reunion with Stabler further delves into their rich professional past and unfinished personal relationship. Sparks and emotional depth are what fans can anticipate when these two legends share the screen. Jason Patric as Detective Tim McKenna - Jason Patric joins season 5 in a recurring role as Detective McKenna. A seasoned and intuitive investigator, McKenna's addition to the OCCB team adds depth and friction, as he challenges and supports Stabler's leadership in equal measure.

- Jason Patric joins season 5 in a recurring role as Detective McKenna. A seasoned and intuitive investigator, McKenna's addition to the OCCB team adds depth and friction, as he challenges and supports Stabler's leadership in equal measure. Ellen Burstyn as Bernadette Stabler - Oscar-winning Ellen Burstyn reprises her appearance as Stabler's mother, Bernadette. A character who was originally introduced in SVU, Bernadette's visits in season 5 persist in emphasizing the emotional turmoil of the Stabler family, particularly as they grapple with inner conflict and external danger.

- Oscar-winning Ellen Burstyn reprises her appearance as Stabler's mother, Bernadette. A character who was originally introduced in SVU, Bernadette's visits in season 5 persist in emphasizing the emotional turmoil of the Stabler family, particularly as they grapple with inner conflict and external danger. Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio as Isabella Spezzano - Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio recurs in several episodes as Isabella Spezzano, an acquaintance from Stabler's past. Romantic, professional, or possibly both, her affair with Elliot heightens intrigue for the season's story and could reveal hidden secrets of his past.

- Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio recurs in several episodes as Isabella Spezzano, an acquaintance from Stabler's past. Romantic, professional, or possibly both, her affair with Elliot heightens intrigue for the season's story and could reveal hidden secrets of his past. Peter Scanavino as ADA Dominick Carisi Jr.- During the crossover event, SVU’s Peter Scanavino reprises his role as ADA Carisi, assisting with a multi-agency investigation. His presence helps bridge SVU and Organized Crime, reinforcing the interconnected nature of the Law & Order universe.

Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5 goes further into transnational organized crime, undercover operations, and personal redemption storylines. With Elliot Stabler going undercover once again and the Bureau dealing with bigger, more menacing crime syndicates, the tension remains intense. The continued emphasis on family, particularly with Joey and Randall, provides emotional resonance and character-driven narrative.

Catch the latest episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5 streaming on Peacock.

