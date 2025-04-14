Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5 ep1 - Release date, time, where to watch and what to expect

Detective Elliot Stabler is back in business as Law & Order: Organized Crime returns for its exciting fifth season on Thursday, April 17, 2025, at 10 PM ET. Following a dramatic fourth season filled with high stakes, the series continues to chart Stabler's complicated path as both a loyal detective and a troubled man tormented by his past. With fresh crimes, fresh dangers, and personal demons awaiting.

Season 5 is guaranteed to be the most emotionally charged and action-packed one so far. Christopher Meloni reprising his legendary character in a season that will delve into the shadowy underworld of organized crime, a lethal new crime, and the constantly blurring boundaries between justice and vengeance. As part of a one-time crossover event, Season 5 launches simultaneously with Law & Order and SVU for a night of television viewing not to be missed.

Law & Order: Organized Crime: Release date and time

The premiere of Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5 will air on Thursday, April 17, 2025, at 10 PM ET. The first two episodes of the season will also be streaming on Peacock on that day. Below is the release schedule for all regions.

Time Zone Release Date Release Time Eastern Standard Time (EST) Thursday, April 17, 2025 10:00 PM ET Central Standard Time (CST) Thursday, April 17, 2025 9:00 PM CT Mountain Standard Time (MST) Thursday, April 17, 2025 8:00 PM MT Pacific Standard Time (PST) Thursday, April 17, 2025 7:00 PM PT Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) Friday, April 18, 2025 2:00 AM GMT Central European Time (CET) Friday, April 18, 2025 3:00 AM CET India Standard Time (IST) Friday, April 18, 2025 6:30 AM IST

Law & Order: Organized Crime: Where to watch

You can catch Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5 both on traditional TV and streaming. The season premiere follows a two-hour crossover event with Law & Order and SVU. For those who prefer streaming, the first two episodes will also be available that same day on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming platform. After the premiere, new episodes will stream weekly every Thursday on Peacock.

What to expect from season 5 episode 1

Season 5 kicks off with a bang as Stabler goes undercover as a truck driver in Episode 1, Lost Highway. His assignment is to investigate and bring down an international smuggling operation linked to an even larger criminal empire. The deeper he goes into this undercover assignment, the greater the risks to his cover and his life.

Meanwhile, Stabler is struggling with guilt and introspection, caught confessing in a church over vows he's broken. The tension only mounts when his car is T-boned in a brutal collision, leaving him hospitalized. In Episode 2 of the two-part premiere, viewers can look forward to an emotional reunion scene when Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) comes to visit him at his bedside.

The episode also introduces shifts in Stabler's personal life. His son, Eli Stabler, is now set to attend the police academy, and he and his girlfriend, Becky, are having a baby, providing a new level of emotional investment for Stabler.

This season lays the groundwork for more significant storylines of cross-border crime, high-tech domestic terrorism, and a crime family taking revenge for what happened in the past, which is connected to Stabler's stint in Rome.

Law & Order: Organized Crime: Cast list

Here’s who’s returning and who’s new in Organized Crime season 5

Christopher Meloni as Detective Elliot Stabler – Leading the OCCB's battle against organized crime

– Leading the OCCB's battle against organized crime Danielle Moné Truitt as Sergeant Ayanna Bell – OCCB Head of the Organized Crime Control Bureau

– OCCB Head of the Organized Crime Control Bureau Rick Gonzalez as Detective Bobby Reyes – Undercover specialist on the OCCB team

– Undercover specialist on the OCCB team Ainsley Seiger as Jet Slootmaekers – The team's computer whiz and cyber specialist

– The team's computer whiz and cyber specialist Dean Norris as Randall Stabler – Elliot's brother and family guardian

– Elliot's brother and family guardian Ellen Burstyn as Bernadette "Bernie" Stabler – Stabler's protective mother

– Stabler's protective mother Nicky Torchia as Eli Stabler – Elliot's son, now beginning his career as a cop

– Elliot's son, now beginning his career as a cop Kiaya Scott as Becky – Eli’s partner and expectant mother of their child

– Eli’s partner and expectant mother of their child Tate Ellington as Detective Vargas – New member of the OCCB task force

– New member of the OCCB task force Jason Patric as Detective Tim McKenna – A newly introduced detective whose motives remain unclear

– A newly introduced detective whose motives remain unclear Mariska Hargitay as Captain Olivia Benson – Appearing in Episode 2 for an emotional hospital reunion with Stabler

Catch the latest episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime streaming on Peacock.

