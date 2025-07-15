What true incident is One Night in Idaho: The College Murders based on? Details explored

One Night in Idaho: The College Murders, a new docuseries detailing the 2022 University of Idaho murders, premiered on July 11, 2025, on Amazon Prime Video. It is directed by Matthew Galkin and Liz Garbus and produced by Elizabeth Yuskaitis, Blue Browning, and Elizabeth Choi. Jon Bardin, Kate Barry, Mala Chapple, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, etc. serve as the executive producers.

The four-part series centers on the gruesome murders of four college students - Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernodle in November 2022.

It also showcases key events from the investigation that led to the suspected killer Bryan Kohberger's arrest.

Amazon Prime Video described the official synopsis of One Night in Idaho: The College Murders as:

"The brutal murders of four students shook the small town of Moscow, Idaho. Now, investigative journalists and some of the nation's top criminal minds explore new theories to answer the one question everyone wants to know - why?"

A brief account of the true events that inspired One Night in Idaho: The College Murders

In the early hours of November 13, 2022, four college students were stabbed to death at the off-campus residence located at 1122 King Road in Moscow, Idaho.

The victims Madison Mogen (21), Kaylee Goncalves (21), Xana Kernodle (20), and her boyfriend Ethan Chapin (20) studied at the University of Idaho.

As per the Latah County Coroner's preliminary autopsy reports, they died from "pretty extensive" wounds at around 2 am.

The incident sent shockwaves through the small community, with local state police and the FBI working together to find the perpetrators.

After more than six weeks, investigators arrested Bryan Kohberger from Pennsylvania on December 30, 2022, as the sole suspect in the homicide case.

His DNA was found on a knife sheath left behind at the crime scene, however, the murder weapon, a large knife, was not recovered.

The then-28-year-old Bryan was a Ph.D. student in criminology at the nearby Washington State University and had no connection to the victims or their friends' circle.

He was charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary. Bryan initially pleaded not guilty to the charges, and stood to face the death penalty for the quadruple killings, if convicted.

However, on July 2, 2025, Kohberger pleaded guilty to the charges, thus avoiding the death penalty in exchange for a life sentence without parole.

The guilty plea allowed Kohberger to avoid going to trial, which was set to start from August 11, 2025.

His sentencing is scheduled for July 23, 2025, in the Ada County Courthouse in Boise, where the court will hear from victims' families as well.

After the unexpected turn of events, Mogen's parents came out in support of the plea deal. But, Kaylee Goncalves' father told NewsNation shortly after that the agreement was "anything but justice."

Moreover, Kohberger's motives for committing the murders remains unclear, as of this writing.

What to expect from One Night in Idaho: The College Murders?

One Night in Idaho: The College Murders features interviews with the victims' family and friends, and offers insights into the students' college life and their personalities.

Among those interviewed are Maddie's mother, Karen Laramie, and stepfather, Scott Laramie along with Ethan's father, Jim Chapin, mother, Stacy Chapin, sister, Maizie Chapin, and brother, Hunter Chapin.

Also, the victims' friends like D.J. Myers, Phoebe McGrath, Ava Wood, Ashlin Couch, Emily Alandt, Josie Lauteren, David Berriochoa, and Hunter Johnson share their experiences with the four college students.

Kohberger's guilty plea has left several questions regarding the events of that fateful night unanswered.

More importantly, his true motive may never come to light. One Night in Idaho: The College Murders tries to piece all the available information together and presents possible motives behind the killings.

Viewers can watch One Night in Idaho: The College Murders exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

